Lancaster County is set to get more thunderstorms this afternoon. But the good news is that the rest of the week and into the weekend will be dry.
Today's high will be around 91, dropping down to 57 tonight. There's a 50% chance of rain.
Isolated thunderstorms are possible throughout central Pennsylvania, most likely starting after noon.
"Strong to severe storms will be possible this afternoon and evening," the National Weather Service in State College said in a hazardous weather advisory.
There's a small chance of rain on Friday, at 20%, and temps will drop down into the 70s this weekend, beginning tomorrow.
Saturday and Sunday will be sunny with some clouds and temps around 78.