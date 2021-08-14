A hazardous weather outlook was issued in Lancaster County in anticipation of strong thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Isolated strong thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon, with the main threat being strong winds, NWS said in a hazardous weather outlook issued Saturday morning. The hazardous weather outlook was also issued in Lancaster, Franklin, Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams and York counties.

Showers and thunderstorms should begin before 4 p.m., some of which could produce gusty winds, forecasts show. Saturday will otherwise be mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.

Sunday will also be mostly sunny, with a high near 83, but showers will return during the week, according to the forecast. High temperatures should remain in the mid- to high-80s throughout the week.