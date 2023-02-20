Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, Feb. 13 and Sunday, Feb. 19.

1. Records show man accused of killing 12-year-old Columbia girl is a registered sex offender

The Columbia community has been rocked by the death of Elaina Smith, whose body was discovered in a freezer on Feb. 10. Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni ruled her death a homicide as a result of strangulation.

The man police accused of killing her, 39-year-old Jason Shackleford, has been on Pennsylvania's Megan's Law registry for sex offenders since Dec. 2019 for sexually assaulting Elaina's mother. He has been charged with criminal homicide.

2. Chester County man sentenced up to six years in prison following 12th DUI conviction

A Lancaster County judge sentenced Anthony Caraballo, 57, of Toughkenamon, to prison for his 12th DUI conviction following an October 2021 traffic stop in Colerain Township on Route 472. During that stop, a trooper with Pennsylvania State Police determined Caraballo's driving license was suspended until 2081.

Court records indicate Caraballo's record of DUI charges goes back to 1990.

3. A complete guide to the 2023 Lititz Fire & Ice Festival

The annual 10-day event has returned for 2023, and we have all the details to help you plan what to do through this Sunday. Check out some photos from the first weekend here.

4. No more mail-in applications for Pennsylvania doe tags

Many hunters across the state have been calling for the move over the past few years, but it's now official: starting with the coming 2023-24 hunting license year, hunters will no longer mail doe tag applications to county treasurers offices across the state. Instead, hunters will either buy their doe tags online through the Game Commission’s licensing site, or buy them at any license issuing agent in Pennsylvania.

5. Father of Columbia girl killed thanks community for support

In the wake of Elaina Smith's death, her father, Lancaster native Dwayne Smith, issued a heartfelt video message to YouTube. In it, he thanked the community for their support, shared stories about Elaina's life and pledged to collect letters from the community with memories of Elaina to give to her younger brother.

"I want nothing but love from now on," Smith said in the video. "I have no room in my heart for anything but love. Because that’s what my daughter taught me."

Elaina's memorial service is scheduled to be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Lampeter United Methodist Church, where her grandfather, John G. Smith, serves as head pastor.