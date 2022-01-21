In the memories of Lancaster city residents under 40, the only market-related thing about the stately red brick building at the corner of Queen and Vine streets is its name.

But 36 years after the historic Southern Farmers Market closed and the building became picturesque office space, food vendors are returning as the centerpiece of a long-imagined revival. While the “new” Southern Market maintains the character of the 134-year-old building, the former produce, meat and bakery stands will be replaced with food vendors offering globally-inspired meals next to a large, central bar serving cocktails, wine and beer.

“It’s a dining experience,” said Mary Ellen Davis, Southern Market’s manager. “Think of it as a (large) dining room.”

The new Southern Market, which debuts to the public next Thursday at 4 p.m., is being cheered by city officials and downtown boosters who see the revitalized market house as pushing downtown’s prosperity farther south while enhancing a key intersection one block away from the heart of the city, Penn Square. On-site support and business training, gives food startups selected for the market some extra chances to succeed.

“Vendors can continue to hone their craft and play with recipes so they can become ready to go out on their own,” Davis said.

With customer seating for 250 in the 7,600-square foot food hall, Southern Market will debut with seven vendors working out of spaces that ring the 30-seat central bar. Three vendor spaces are still available. There’s also a coffee shop in the front and a pizza shop in a street-side retail space. In addition, there are three community rooms in the back and 19 small, rentable offices ringing a second-floor mezzanine.

The transformation of the 20,000-square-foot Southern Market into a food hall meant to be a community hub is the culmination of a series of plans by a variety of city officials, downtown boosters and entrepreneurs. But after some starts and stops and apparent dead-ends, remaking Southern Market as a food hall has only become a reality now because of the surprise entrance of a well-capitalized backer: Willow Valley Communities.

“When something like this is done, people say, ‘Well of course, this had to happen.’ But there were so many points along the way where it seemed like it wasn’t going to happen,” said Dan Jurman, who as president of the nonprofit Lancaster Equity, brought Willow Valley Communities to help with its aspirational plans for Southern Market.

As it was quietly making separate plans for a $90-million-plus, 20-story apartment called Mosaic at Queen and Vine Streets, Willow Valley Communities learned of Lancaster Equity’s plans to revive the historic market across the street. Willow Valley Communities eventually became the leading partner, providing the expertise and capital to bring the $7 million project across the finish line.

“It just feels like there is a turn here from the Lancaster of yesterday to the Lancaster of today that has an element of our diversity, and also has an economic development aspect,” said Lancaster city mayor Danene Sorace. “To find the partnership between Lancaster Equity and Willow Valley – that was all just good timing.”

Market history

Southern Market, the first major structure designed by renowned local architect C. Emlen Urban, opened in 1888 as a Wednesday and Saturday farmers market. By 1986, when it closed, it was only operating on Saturdays, and more than half its stands were vacant.

After Southern Market’s last day on April 26, 1986, many stand holders moved to Lancaster Central Market, a Tuesday and Friday farmers market which then began opening on Saturdays. Despite some ideas for a different kind of redevelopment, the Southern Market building, which was owned by Lancaster city, was subsequently renovated as offices for the Lancaster Chamber and the city, which also had its council chambers there.

After an annex was built at City Hall on North Duke Street, city functions moved out and then Lancaster Chamber left in 2017 for new offices on East King Street. Assets, a nonprofit that aids budding entrepreneurs, remained a tenant and was the first to float the idea of turning the property into a food hall.

But when the city issued a request for Southern Market proposals in late 2017, a food hall plan was not among the submitted options, and the city tentatively selected a $1.2 million bid from a Maryland-based company that wanted to turn Southern Market into a showcase for homebuilding and renovation products and services.

When some key tenants backed out, however, that plan was withdrawn in March 2018 and it was back to square one.

“When that fell apart and we went back out with a solicitation and request for proposals for what this could be, it was really important for us to have it return to its market roots, and have the food connection there,” said Sorace, who was elected Lancaster city mayor in January 2018.

After four bids were submitted in a second formal request for proposals, the city ultimately accepted a $300,000 bid for the property from Lancaster Equity, which planned to create a food hall and agreed to pay an additional $500,000 for the property down the road.

“We really wanted to do something that was going to connect the opportunity from the downtown to the people that desperately need an opportunity in the South Side,” said Jurman, who was president of Lancaster Equity at the time. “To the city’s credit, they approved our bid, even though it had a lot of question marks.”

Lancaster Equity is a community development corporation whose all-volunteer board consists of the leaders of local community and housing nonprofits. Jurman, who spearheaded the creation of Lancaster Equity, previously was executive director of Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County. He is now executive director of the state Office of Advocacy and Reform.

Jurman said the Southern Market project was an ambitious one for Lancaster Equity, which was brimming with ambition, but low on cash and in need of an investor/partner.

“You start with what you’ve got, and you pull it together,” said Jurman, who marvels at how quickly the renovation of the large, aging building got done after Willow Valley Communities joined as a partner. “We saw those issues taking 10 years, and now they’ve been finished in two.”

Expanding on an urban campus

Located just 5 miles south of Penn Square, Willow Valley Communities has 2,500 residents, the most of any 55-plus age group campus in the county.

John Swanson, CEO of Willow Valley Development Corp., said Willow Valley had identified the former LNP production building at the northwest corner of South Queen and West Vine streets as an ideal site for an urban campus. After Lancaster Equity got the city’s blessing for a food hall at Southern Market, Swanson approached them about becoming a partner in that project.

“This was really very much an opportunity for us to not only be developers coming in and developing within the city but taking the opportunity to create something for the city that would be an amenity for all the residents of the city,” Swanson said.

While Southern Market’s proximity to its planned high-rise sparked Willow Valley’s interest, Swanson said Willow Valley took some time to think through its involvement.

“Running a food hall is not our core business, but we do have significant experience in food service,” Swanson said. “As I began to understand the incubator model, I began to get more and more excited about executing the vision.”

For Jurman, Willow Valley Communities was the ideal partner, bringing the experience and heft to get the project done in a timeline that he could never have imagined.

“It was like a gift,” Jurman said. “Here’s this potential partner who is also a nonprofit, who gets the mission and has a stake in what happens in the block.”

Lancaster Equity owns Southern Market, but Willow Valley has a master lease on the entire property, which extends until 2048. Willow Valley paid the entire $800,000 for its lease upfront, money Lancaster Equity used to buy the property in November 2019.

“As the owner it gives us the ability to ensure that the use of the space long term meets the objectives that are consistent with our mission and vision,” said Mike McKenna, whose term as president of Lancaster Equity ended in December.

Renovations, which began in November 2020, gutted the interior and then rebuilt it as a restaurant with a central bar below a second-floor mezzanine with 19 rentable offices and a snack lounge. New mechanical systems were installed and all the brickwork outside was repointed. Some new doors and windows were put in along West Vine Street, additions that required city approval since the deed for the property includes three pages of restrictions.

Creating viable business models

Southern Market offers startup food businesses a viable way to grow by exposing them to a lot of customers, offering business support, and making it inexpensive for them to launch.

Willow Valley sees Southern Market’s food hall as a business incubator where up-and-coming chefs can get the support, training and experience that can prepare them to open their own restaurant or catering business. Assets, which is a member of Lancaster Equity and has its offices at Southern Market, will offer startup support and provide industry-specific training.

In addition to their own vendor space that comes with a point-of-sale system, each vendor gets their own area in the commissary kitchen that comes with some standard kitchen equipment.

Rather than a monthly rent, vendors pay a fee that is an undisclosed percentage of their monthly sales. There’s also income for Willow Valley from the 19 offices that ring the second-floor mezzanine as well as the meeting rooms that are available to the public for rent.

While Willow Valley gets some income from food vendors, subtenants and short-term users, its main source of revenue comes from the bar, which it operates with a $50,000 economic development liquor license – it is the only such license issued in Lancaster County. In contrast, a restaurant liquor license bought on the open market in Lancaster County can cost around $350,000.

To get the economic development liquor license, Willow Valley had to get official support from Lancaster City Council and show that it made extensive efforts to buy a liquor license on the open market, which included reaching out to at least 100 liquor license holders in Lancaster County.

Jurman said Lancaster Equity’s original proposal for Southern Market also included getting an economic development liquor license since the business of offering high-quality opportunities with a low cost of entry would be hard to make work otherwise.

“It would have had a huge impact on the sustainability of the project if they hadn’t been able to get the liquor license,” Jurman said.