July 1985 — Ronald Reagan was president, the televised Live Aid benefit concert was taking hold and the price of a movie ticket was $2.75.
That was also the month Army veteran William Sharp last saw his high school class ring.
The Hempfield grad, 18 at the time, was playing soccer at East Petersburg Park when he noticed the massive ring was missing from his finger. He had saved up all year to purchase the ring which he got near the end of the school year.
“I only had it about a month,” Sharp, now 53, told LNP. “I searched the entire park, but I just assumed that I’d lost it,” perhaps somewhere other than the park.
Life went on. He went off to Bloomsburg University later that summer, and three years later he started what would become a 25-year career in the U.S. Army Military Police Corps. He never thought he’d see the ring again.
That is, until he got a call last week from a secretary at Hempfield High School.
The ring was found just two inches below ground at East Petersburg Park by 26-year-old Philadelphia-area metal detecting enthusiast Zachary Evans on Dec. 7. He and fellow enthusiast Nathaniel Taylor were scouring the park as they do about once a month. They take turns exploring areas in Lancaster, Philadelphia and other nearby regions.
Sharp was given Evans’s contact information from Hempfield and was ecstatic to hear his ring had finally been located after 34 years.
“I never heard someone so happy on the phone,” Evans said of Sharp. “He sounded like had just earned a million dollars.”
The excitement was mutual.
Sharp’s high school class ring was Evans’s first successful return.
“Every time you dig a plug it’s like Christmas Day because you never know what you’re going to find,” Evans said.
Evans, a fire sprinkler inspector, is an aspiring “Ring Finder,” a national group of more than 400 enthusiasts who specialize in finding lost rings and returning them to their owners.
“It’s amazing that he found it but it's also very reassuring that he took the time and effort to track me down,” Sharp said of Evans.
“To have that sense of empathy and assigning the sentimental value to things people care about... it speaks to his character.”
Perhaps the discovery also speaks to the value of discovering Lancaster County Parks. Evans said he has found several coins at East Petersburg Park dating back to the 1790s — among the first dates minted.
Sharp moved back to Lancaster County in 2013 and purchased a home East Petersburg adjacent to the park. Little did he know his ring was there the whole time.