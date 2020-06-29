Three days after Gov. Tom Wolf gave a green light for limited, indoor dining, the owners of Passenger Coffee and Prince Street Café have decided it’s too hard to make it work safely in Lancaster.

As of Monday, Prince Street Café and both Passenger Coffee locations in Lancaster have discontinued their indoor seating, returning to takeout service only

“Two steps forward, one step back. For the safety of our staff and to better care for our guests, we have decided to discontinue indoor seating at this time,” read an update posted Monday on the Passenger Coffee Facebook page.

Passenger Coffee and Prince Street Café are both owned by Kyle Sollenberger and Crystal Weaver, whose Commons Company also has a Prince Street Café in York.

Sollenberger said the decision to end indoor dining in Lancaster was made after it became apparent that more strict access controls, such as hiring someone to monitor entrances and take reservations, would be needed to keep customers from gathering too closely, and not wear masks.

“Signage and messaging can only go so far,” he wrote in an email to LNP. “We felt as though moving back to takeout and delivery was the best option for now. We also have been trying to listen closely to our team and their comfort level.”

Sollenberger noted indoor dining will continue at the Prince Street Café in York.

“The space, location, and sales volumes are more manageable there,” he said.