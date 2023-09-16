After twice beating leukemia, Lampeter-Strasburg student Maya Coon back in class, marching band

For the first time in 12 months, Lampeter-Strasburg High School sophomore Maya Coon has returned to the classroom, and is back under the Friday Night Lights, playing the clarinet for the marching band at every home and away football game.

Both opportunities were ripped away from her a year ago, when she walked the halls inside the high school for the first time as a freshman after beating leukemia.

Three weeks into the start of the 2022-23 academic year, Maya, then 14, felt pain in her legs and exhaustion to the point of falling asleep in class for long stretches.

She didn’t know it at the time, but the leukemia had returned, taking up space in her bone marrow — causing the pain in her legs — and preventing the marrow from producing an adequate amount of oxygen-rich red blood cells — causing fatigue.

A blood test confirmed the relapse of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) on Sept. 15, 2022.

In the hallway outside the marching band’s high school practice room, Maya broke the news to some of her bandmates.

“You’re not going to see me for a while,” she said.

Since chemotherapy hadn’t done the job in Maya’s first go-around with leukemia, her next option would be a bone marrow transplant. But finding a donor would be tricky.

‘It’s very special’

Only 29% of those on the bone marrow donor registry are Black, like Maya, according to bethematch.org, the website of a a nonprofit dedicated to helping every cancer patient get the life-saving transplant they need.

That’s why Dr. Emi Caywood, Maya’s oncologist, said she “did not have a lot of donor options.”

Among those tested as possible donors were Maya’s three younger siblings: Gabi, now 13, and fraternal twins Sophia and Jalen, now 12. Of the three, her sisters came back as good matches for Maya.

Two nonrelated donors were also good matches.

The donor ultimately ended up being Maya’s father, Jasen Coon, who was a good match and could provide more stem cells than Gabi and Sophia.

“The stem cell transplant is really a transplant of the immune system,” Caywood said.

Over the course of four months at Nemours Children’s Hospital in Wilmington, Delaware, Maya underwent varying forms of chemo to rid her body of the leukemia, which stubbornly kept hanging around to the point Caywood enrolled Maya into a clinical trial of Venetoclax.

“It (Venetoclax) is a newer kind of anti-cancer therapy,” Caywood said. “It targets a particular gene that allows a leukemia cell to stay alive. We would call that targeted therapy.”

Caywood said patients like Maya participating in the clinical trial of Venetoclax has improved the oncology field’s understanding of cancer therapy.

“It (Venetoclax) pulled her through enough to the point of getting the bone marrow transplant,” Jasen Coon said. “Up until then it was looking bleak.”

On the night of Jan. 31, Jasen Coon, then 39, was put under anesthesia while laying on his stomach. For the next four hours, a doctor stood on each side of him and took turns extracting stem cells from the bone marrow in his lower back, pulling out two pints.

He was released from the hospital late the next morning.

Bone marrow donors generally do not suffer long-term repercussions.

Caywood said bone marrow regenerates. “That’s important to publicize to get more donors enrolled, especially for patients like Maya who is African-American and minority donors aren’t as available to patients like her.”

Maya received her dad’s stem cells the next morning through an intravenous line.

Thanks to her dad, Maya has been in remission since the date of the transplant.

“It’s an amazing feeling to know it was my bone marrow that may have saved her life,” Jasen Coon said.

“It’s very special,” Maya said.

The toughest part of Maya’s battle soon followed. But it wasn’t so much physical as it was mental.

‘Will to live was slipping’

Maya hit rock bottom near the start of March.

“Her will to live was slipping,” said Lynette Coon, Maya’s mother.

During chemotherapy and the weeks of recovery after the transplant, Maya didn’t have much of an immune system, which is why she had to stay inside the hospital to reduce the risk of infection. This resulted in a lack of social interaction for Maya while at Nemours.

Her time inside the hospital was extended multiple times, and because of that Maya felt as though she’d never go home.

“We have psycho-social therapy to help our patients get through the isolation that’s necessary with stem cell transplant,” Caywood said. “As I recall Maya did our therapy. ... I remember the struggle of trying to keep her physically safe and medically safe and promote her psychological well-being as well.”

Lynette Coon felt as though getting Maya home would be the best medicine for her daughter, and pushed Maya’s caretakers for a reprieve from the hospital.

“I do remember sending her home for a couple days,” Caywood said.

SEPTEMBER IS LEUKEMIA AND LYMPHOMA AWARENESS MONTH Leukemias are cancers that start in cells that would normally develop into different types of blood cells. Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) starts in the bone marrow — the soft inner part of certain bones, where new blood cells are made — but most often it quickly moves into the bloodstream. About 20,050 new cases of AML are confirmed each year. Most will be in adults. About 11,540 deaths from it occur each year. Almost all will be in adults. AML is fairly rare overall, accounting for only about 1% of all cancers. Leukemia is the most common cancer in children and teens, accounting for almost one in three cancers. About three in four leukemias among children and teens are acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL). Most of the remaining cases are AML. AML tends to be more spread out across the childhood years, but it's slightly more common during the first two years of life and during the teenage years. The condition occurs about equally among boys and girls of all races.

Six weeks after the transplant, Maya returned home in the second week of March, just days before her 15th birthday.

The respite proved beneficial for Maya’s mental well-being, even though an illness soon struck to send her back to Nemours.

Oftentimes after a stem cell transplant, the transplanted donor cells will recognize being in a new body and can cause illness, such as rash, diarrhea, abdominal pain or abnormal liver function. In the medical world, this is commonly referred to as graft-versus-host disease.

This is what put Maya back in Nemours in March. Maya’s last stint at Nemours spanned about two weeks.

“The nice part is the immune system is adaptable, especially in children,” Caywood said. “Therefore we use medicines to combat graft-versus-host disease.”

Maya has been back home for good since March 25. She finished her spring semester online.

She also underwent physical therapy to rebuild her strength and conversational therapy to rebuild her mental health, an area where cancer had taken its toll.

“She’s not who she used to be,” her mother said.

‘We’re not going back’

As a child, Maya cried whenever she received shots, was afraid of the sight of blood and had to consume pills in the form of chewables or liquids.

Over the last two years, cancer has forced upon Maya needles, blood and pills.

“She went from a child who was afraid of all these things … to a child who has learned to advocate for herself,” Lynette Coon said.

That’s the silver lining.

The flipside is cancer stripped away Maya’s outgoing personality.

“She would talk to anybody when she was younger,” Lynette Coon said. “Now she is much more quiet, reserved than she used to be. Part of that is being inundated with people (at the hospital) all of the time.”

“They came in every hour sometimes,” Maya said.

“She got to a point where she did not want to speak with anybody,” Lynette Coon said.

The bubbly personality within Maya does occasionally return when she's among friends on the marching band.

“She’s more outgoing with the group of people she knows in the marching band,” Lampeter-Strasburg senior marching band member Olivia Zimmerman said. “Sometimes at school she tends to be quiet.”

At band practice, Maya feels as though the tag of cancer patient is gone.

“They never ask really (about my health),” Maya said.

Zimmerman said it comes up in light conversations, but they never go in depth to avoid bumming Maya out.

“They might ask her how she’s feeling,” Lynette Coon said. “But she’s just like every kid when she’s out there and that’s the best therapy for her.”

Each fall, marching bands commonly have a theme that defines their playlists of music and performances. For the Lampeter-Strasburg marching band this fall, the theme is dreams, and includes the song “Abram’s Pursuit,” which marching band director Larry Royer described as, “relentless.”

“I try to tie that in,” Royer said. “Whatever your dream is, when you figure that out, you go at it relentlessly.”

For Maya, her dream for now is to get back to being a normal teenager.

To attend the high school homecoming dance for the first time.

To follow in her mom’s footsteps by joining the track and field team in the spring to try shot put.

To remain in the classroom for an academic year from start to finish, something that last happened for Maya in fifth grade — the COVID-19 pandemic and leukemia impacted her next four academic years.

“She (Maya) pushes me really hard to move on from cancer,” Lynette Coon said. “Let it go. We’re not going back. We’re not going through it again.”

