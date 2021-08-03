The community needed a good turnout Tuesday for National Night Out after the past year, according to Stephanie Guzman, and it got it.

“Having this event felt very needed in this point in time,” the director of the Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster’s Southeast Clubhouse said at the block party Tuesday night.

Dozens of kids and families crowded the 300 block of Dauphin Street next to Roberto Clemente Park. It was one of four such events in the city on Tuesday, and at least 13 in the county, where police officers and residents intermingle in a festive atmosphere.

The event happens in communities across the country every year on the first Tuesday of August, though nearly every Lancaster County celebration in 2020 was canceled because of COVID-19.

For Lancaster city, it's also the first National Night Out since street protests in September after police shot and killed 27-year-old Ricardo Muñoz in the 300 block of Laurel Street, just a 1-mile walk from Tuesday’s block party.

An event that allows kids to get to know and learn the names of officers, Guzman said, could help develop more trust with police in an area of the city that has a heavy law-enforcement presence.

Lancaster city police Chief John Bey, who was officially sworn into the post the day before, was on hand in the Southeast. He said he was going to all four National Night Out events in the city.

With all the isolation in communities due to the pandemic and last year’s protests, the big turnout was significant, Bey said.

“What I’ve preached since I’ve been here is that it’s a partnership between a community and a police department, so events like this just build that bond and reinforce that bond,” Bey said.

These Lancaster County communities also held National Night Out celebrations:

Christiana

East Cocalico Township

East Lampeter Township

East Petersburg

Elizabethtown

Lititz

Manheim Township

Manor Township

Providence Township

West Lampeter Township