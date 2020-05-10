Sometimes the smallest of gestures can go a long way. Even if it’s something as simple as an 18-inch by 24-inch yard sign to honor high school seniors.

At least that was the thinking for Spencer Todd, the man responsible for the recent creation of yard signs for the nearly 350 students in the Warwick Class of 2020. All signs were given free of charge thanks to two sponsors who stepped up to cover production costs.

“These kids have had such a hard go over the past couple of years,” Todd said.

Two years ago, Warwick students Meghan Keeney and Jack Nicholson were killed in a car accident outside the high school. Both would have graduated this spring.

Founder and owner of Lititz-based Vinyl Creations, Todd is also the president of the Warwick Little League, and was in the process of creating yard signs for those players when the coronavirus hit.

“So I thought, maybe instead of doing it for the Little League kids,” Todd said. “We should do it for the seniors.”

Instead of potentially charging parents interested in a sign for their Warwick senior, Todd reached out to Darel Seibert, owner of Lititz-based SEI Catering, and Chip Herr, co-owner of Warwick Autopark in Lititz, to sponsor the signs.

This eventually led to a pickup date on April 29 at Warwick Autopark, when parents or students drove through and picked up the signs.

“Obviously the end of our senior year isn’t how we expected it to be,” Carlie Martin said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Martin is a Warwick senior who has been class president since her freshman year.

“How the community came together to donate the signs for us, they’ve done so much for us over the years,” she said.

As a result, Martin and other Warwick seniors felt compelled to return the favor. They’ve since partnered with Todd to create separate yard signs that read “We Support Warwick Class of 2020.” Those signs are being sold for $20 each, with proceeds going to Lititz Warwick Community Chest, a food bank that has been serving meals to hundreds of students in the Warwick School District since schools closed nearly two months ago.

“The community has had our backs,” Martin said. “This is a way for us to show that we have their backs, too.”

Those interested in purchasing a ‘Support’ yard sign can do so vcgraphic.com/store.

Related articles