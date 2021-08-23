Heavy storms Sunday night drenched Lancaster County and even caused some flash flooding in the northeastern part of the county.

So far this month, the county has accumulated upward of five inches of rain in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.

The total rainfall for the county so far this year is more than 30 inches, according to NWS.

The past 30 days have accounted for nearly 10 inches of rain alone, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association estimates.

The most rain was accumulated in the northeastern part of the county. New Holland, Blue Ball and Terre Hill recorded the most precipitation, according to NWS, accounting for eight to 10 inches.

Lancaster County's record rainfall for the month of August was set in 1933, according to Millersville University's Weather Information Center. That year, a total of 13.94 inches rained on the county.

This week's forecast

Today, there's a chance of rain mostly before 10 a.m., with thunderstorms possible later in the afternoon, mainly after 3 p.m., according to NWS. It will also be the coolest day of the week, with a high near 86.

Temperatures are predicted to climb into the low-90s as the week continues.

The Week Ahead in CPA...1. Trending warmer 🌡️📈2. Still Very Humid 💦💦🥵3. Not as wet 🌧️📉 vs. last week4. Back 2 school for many 🏫🚌Monitoring heat risk: Max heat indices 95-100+°F range Wed-Thu. in south-central PA. #PAwx #PAwx pic.twitter.com/tttUkNluuV — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) August 23, 2021

Tuesday is expected to be sunny with a high near 90, NWS said.

The highs on Wednesday and Thursday are expected to reach 93 degrees, and Friday's high will be near 91.

As of Monday afternoon, no rain is in the forecast again until the weekend.