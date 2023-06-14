An inch of rain on Monday and a smattering of showers since wasn’t enough to convince the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners to lift its 30-day ban on outdoor fires.

At Wednesday night’s commissioners meeting, Brian Pasquale, director of the county emergency management services agency, said the Lancaster County Fire Chiefs Association members were gathering Wednesday night to discuss current conditions.

The fire chiefs also planned to vote Wednesday night on a recommendation for the county, Pasquale said.

The fire chiefs are largely still in favor of the ban, and some even want to see a similar prohibition on fireworks until conditions improve further, he said. The results of their vote were not available Wednesday night.

The commissioners have said municipalities in the commonwealth regulate the use of fireworks and the county has no authority to do so. The 30-day ban on fires notes that it does not cover fireworks. It also allows outdoor fires for cooking or grilling.

Earlier in the day, Columbia Borough Council passed a ban on fireworks that is tethered to the county’s fire ban. It is set to expire the same day the county’s ban does, July 9, and will expire if the county commissioners vote to lift the fire ban earlier.

Pasquale said Wednesday night he did not yet have precipitation totals for the rain that fell earlier in the day. Data from the National Weather Service showed that about a tenth of an inch fell at Lancaster Airport Wednesday afternoon.

He also said he consulted a state fire warden from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

“The state fire warden does not object to, should there be a decision to rescind the ban, to go ahead and do that,” Pasquale said.

The commissioners approved a 30-day ban for the entire county last week after the driest May on record. It went into effect on Friday.

Commissioner Josh Parsons said Wednesday he was comfortable with lifting the ban immediately, but “if we want to wait for the fire chiefs to provide more input, we can put it on the agenda for next week.”

Commissioners Ray D’Agostino and John Trescot favored waiting until next week to get more information.

“I have respect for the fire chiefs here,” D’Agostino said, adding that waiting for their input would only delay a decision by a few days.

Trescot said it’s still unclear how much of Monday’s downpour actually changed conditions and how much more precipitation the county will get in the coming days.

“Weather forecasting is not a perfect science,” he said. “If we do get (more rain), it leaves plenty of time for the fire chiefs to make their (recommendation) and then we can make a decision Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.”

The board of commissioners meets every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. and Wednesday morning at 9:15 a.m. Both meetings take place on the 7th floor of the Lancaster County Government Center and are open to the public.

The commissioners hold three evening meetings a year at municipal offices. Wednesday’s meeting was held at the East Earl Township office.