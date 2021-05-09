For much of his life, Warwick High School sophomore Jackson Diffenderfer has been cheering for others.

For older sister Rylee, a 2020 Warwick graduate who is now playing field hockey at Rider University. For younger brother Joey, a fourth-grader at Warwick’s Kissel Hill Elementary School who has tried multiple sports. For the Warwick boys and girls basketball teams, of whom Jackson is arguably the biggest fan.

This spring, however, the roles have been reversed, as Jackson, 16, has been one of about 30 members of Warwick’s Unified track and field team.

“It’s a confidence-booster for him,” said Josh Diffenderfer, Jackson’s father. “It gives him something to look forward to. I can’t say for certain, but he, like the other kids, is aware he is not able to do things that other kids are able to do. He won’t articulate that and he never has. But it’s clear that he’s aware of that. So this is a way for him to feel like the mainstream kids. Like he’s part of the group.”

Unified track and field — a program that allows differently-abled students the chance to compete alongside their classmates — first came to Lancaster County in 2018. This spring, five schools in the county have Unified teams: Ephrata, Garden Spot, Hempfield, McCaskey and Warwick.

Meets include five track events (100, 400- and 800-meter runs and 1,600- and 400-meter relays) and three field events (shot put, long jump, mini-javelin).

Jackson participates in the 100 and the mini-javelin.

“He’ll be subdued at the meets,” Josh Diffenderfer said. “But then the next morning he’ll wake up and be like, ‘Did you see me flying yesterday? I’m the fastest boy in Lititz.’”

The confidence stems from Jackson’s zest for life, as if he understands how lucky he is to be alive after the many hurdles he’s overcome since he was born early on the morning of July 23, 2004, weighing six pounds, 11 ounces and measuring 19 ½ inches.

Finding anomalies

Warwick graduates Josh and Christina Diffenderfer began dating in 1998, married in 2000 and became parents to Rylee shortly thereafter. Christina became pregnant with their second child, Jackson, in late 2003. She began having troubles with the pregnancy at the eight-week mark.

“That’s when it started and it never really stopped,” she said. “That could’ve been the reason Jackson has the problems he has. It’s just an unknown.”

Doctors didn’t discover anything wrong with Jackson, though, until Christina was about seven months pregnant.

“The first thing they saw was a possible increase in fluid on his brain,” she said. “But they weren’t sure about it.”

Jackson was a year old when he underwent brain surgery, performed at Johns Hopkins Hospital by Dr. Ben Carson — who in 2016 went on to become a U.S. Presidential candidate.

“It’s around then when they started finding brain anomalies,” Christina said.

Jackson’s diagnosed medical conditions to date include: hydrocephalus (extra fluid in the ventricles of the brain), chiari malformation (the cerebellum is positioned in the opposite way it should be), cleft palate, a kidney issue and hearing loss.

The chiari malformation impacts Jackson’s motor skills, such as walking and balance.

His kidneys are attached in the shape of a horseshoe, which has ruled out his playing any contact sports.

He was also born with a couple of hernias, and he had cardiomyopathy, or an enlarged heart, but those issues have been resolved.

Since birth, Jackson has had more than 20 surgeries.

“Other than that he doesn’t have a syndrome, per se,” Josh Diffenderfer said.

That’s made it difficult for the Diffenderfers over the years, as Jackson has undergone multiple tests in an effort to pinpoint a certain syndrome. But a definitive diagnosis has never come.

“We’re more at the point now where we’re done looking for what it is,” Christina said.

Jackson has annual checkups at the duPont Hospital for Children in Delaware, where he meets with a cardiologist, nephrologist, neurologist, ophthalmologist, orthopedist, otoneurologist and a plastic surgeon.

“Everything is stable at this point. But that doesn’t mean something isn’t going to pop up,” Christina said. “We really just focus on one problem at a time and deal with it that way, rather than trying to find a syndrome.”

Connecting the dots

Jackson is one of 532 students in the Warwick School District, and one of 136 at the high school, who receive special education services. His school days are mostly spent in the Life Skills class taught by longtime educator Sandy Morris.

“He brings that whole social piece,” Morris said. “A lot of empathy. He wants to know what everyone is doing.”

The way Christina describes it is that while Jackson has some autistic tendencies, “he is not on the spectrum for autism.”

Because of Jackson’s many medical conditions, Christina noted her son is “probably on a first-grade level” in terms of his classroom comprehension.

For example, Jackson loves books so much he has a card to the Lititz Library, and considers Barnes & Noble his favorite store.

“We have thousands of dollars worth of books,” Josh Diffenderfer said. “His favorites are Scooby-Doo. Berenstain Bears. Thomas. Curious George.”

However, Jackson can’t yet read on his own.

“Hopefully someday we’ll get to that point,” Josh Diffenderfer said. “But he memorizes everything. You get to a certain point and he knows what’s on that page. He’s very in tune with his books.”

And he’s in tune with his surroundings.

“Socially and emotionally he’s right where he should be,” Christina said.

For instance, Morris recently underwent surgery for a torn meniscus in her knee. In the weeks leading up to her surgery, Jackson would often ask, ‘How are you doing? When is your surgery?’

“I’m blown away,” she said.

Blown away by Jackson being so connected emotionally with others but then struggling to apply similar thinking patterns to schoolwork.

“You’re trying to connect all of those dots,” Morris said. “And sometimes it’s just like he’s a missing dot where a connection isn’t there.”

Through Jackson's eyes

More than likely, Jackson will be unable to live on his own as an adult.

“He’ll live at home with us,” Josh Diffenderfer said. “But we’re not going to be here forever. His sister will then take care of him.”

It’s a conversation the Diffenderfer parents had with Rylee when she was in high school.

“I don’t really remember that conversation,” Rylee said. “I always kind of assumed that responsibility. ... It’s not even a question. Jackson, Joey and I are so close, it’s not even an option. We know Jackson is going to be with us no matter what.”

It’s part of the reason Rylee is studying special education at Rider, with a goal to teach at the high school level.

She exudes part of her passion for that burgeoning career through a website, throughjacksonseyes.com. Launched in the summer before her senior year of high school, the website is essentially a blog, with entries from Rylee about Jackson’s life.

There are 12 entries so far that offer a look behind the curtain to Jackson’s life. Such as his enjoyment of singing songs with Rylee as she plays the guitar or the piano — Bob Marley is Jackson’s favorite musician, while Bill Withers’ “Lean on Me” is the siblings’ favorite song.

Other entries illustrate how Jackson sometimes gets nervous around large crowds and how Rylee coaches him through those moments. Another provides advice on how to talk to someone with special needs.

“I’ve written my whole life,” Rylee said. “As I started getting older and journaling, I realized I was writing less about myself and more about Jackson. I (thought) maybe I could do something with this. If this is helpful for me, perhaps it’d be helpful to other people, too.”

Rylee was planning on being Jackson’s aide on the Unified team last spring before the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the spring 2020 season.

“That was the most devastating part of my senior year,” Rylee said.

'He loves being alive'

Jackson is a morning person. He often awakes at 5 a.m. Sometimes, he’ll awake in the middle of the night with his stomach growling and make his way to the kitchen, where he’ll dig into a tub of ice cream.

“But we’ll have the best conversations in the middle of the night,” Christina said. “He usually jokes around about it. It’s not easy. I’ll tell you that. But Rylee will you tell you this, too. Sometimes he’s the most clear-headed at night.”

“At least once a week,” Rylee said, “my parents will tell me that Jackson walked into the bedroom (that) morning with sunglasses on and said, ‘Hey, guys. What’s up?’ He’s always happy and excited. He loves being alive.”

It didn’t take much to convince Jackson to give the Unified team a try.

“It was just a matter of asking him,” Christina said. “We’re an active family. We’ve gone to the track a couple times as a family. Josh runs a couple of laps. Everyone would do their own thing individually. So when we asked Jackson if this is something he’d want to do for school he was all for it.”

On the last Wednesday in April, the Warwick Unified team participated in a meet at Ephrata.

In the 100-meter dash, Jackson used more of a speedwalk approach, crossing the finish line in 58.57 seconds. He threw the mini-javelin 80 centimeters. But the numbers didn’t matter. What mattered is Jackson, a sports fan his entire life, got a chance to be the athlete for a change. He got to be part of a team. He got to hear others cheering for him.

“Cheering for your kids with sports is exciting in general,” Christina said. “But seeing him and how excited he gets. ... There’s no better feeling for him to be able to go out there and do his thing. It’s funny, he’s so reserved at them, and then he comes home and that’s all he talks about.”

The same thing happened with the meet at Ephrata, where Jackson was quiet and a bit exhausted in the sunny, hot conditions, as temperatures hovered in the 80s.

But he awoke early the next morning full of energy, telling his parents about the previous day’s events, and how he was the fastest boy in Lititz.