On a cold, rainy night in February 2013, Rob McGrath celebrated the opening of The Hotel Fulton with an event inside what had previously been the Fulton Bar.

The debut of McGrath’s new Lancaster city restaurant at 637 N. Plum St. followed the previous years’ opening of a Lancaster location for Roburrito’s, his York-based burrito chain.

But the morning after the private family and friends’ event, McGrath discovered a disaster.

“The second day is when we came in and saw the roof on the floor where it wasn’t supposed to be,” McGrath said during a December 2020 hearing in Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board case in which he described the history of the property. “The roof was laying on the bar top.”

More than 10 years after that aborted debut, a new opening day for The Hotel Fulton remains elusive. Derailed by the roof collapse that revealed serious structural problems, the return of what was once a beloved neighborhood restaurant has also been bogged down by confusion over permitting requirements and an apparent computer error that put its valuable liquor license in jeopardy.

Some neighbors say there’s also been foot dragging on the part of McGrath, who they accuse of slow walking renovations and falling behind on some maintenance even as he turns down buyout offers from other developers.

“The building has so much potential, so I know we all really just want to see it back in use and a part of the community,” said Noah Miller, a close neighbor of the property and a member of a neighborhood Facebook group, “Dear Rob McGrath, We Love Roburrito’s but hate the Fulton Bar.”

Josh Druce, who formed the 200-plus member Facebook group in 2017, said McGrath’s inaction is holding the neighborhood back.

“I still remember when Plum Street had a row of restaurants and nightlife. And he has directly contributed to losing that,” Druce said.

History of a neighborhood landmark

The Hotel Fulton faces the intersection where East New Street and Park Avenue converge at North Plum Street. It sits at the end of a strip that includes some retail and commercial spaces, across the street from a Turkey Hill convenience store.

The city has proposed upgrades to the intersection that would create a permanent roundabout with a hardscaped courtyard, new landscaping, benches, a sidewalk mosaic and an extended sidewalk in front of the Hotel Fulton.

“A traffic calming roundabout and a hardscaped plaza are not enough to create community — you need vibrant businesses on all four corners,” said Andrew Whalen, a member of the city planning commission who lives in the neighborhood.

During an interview last week with LNP | LancasterOnline, McGrath said he remains committed to the Hotel Fulton project even though some of the challenges have become major roadblocks that have left the project at a virtual standstill.

“I feel like a steward of it, you know. Like I can't let this fall into the wrong hands. And well, I've certainly made some mistakes with it myself,” he said. “But knowing myself well enough, I’m dumb enough to see this through.”

Built in 1905, the Hotel Fulton was named for Lancaster County native Robert Fulton, who is credited with inventing the first commercially viable steamboat. The Hotel Fulton was built at the same time as the adjacent Fulton Market, which is now loft apartments.

For a time during prohibition, the Hotel Fulton building operated as an ice cream parlor but for most of its history was a neighborhood bar and meeting place. In the 2000s The Fulton Bar was known for its steak and wing nights and occasional live music. The softball team it sponsored won the Manheim Township Men’s slow-pitch league in 2007.

By 2011, though, the Fulton Bar had become a magnet for disturbances and the city led an effort to designate it a nuisance and force owners Harold and Patricia Gribbin to sell the property, which they did in May 2012 to McGrath for $255,000. McGrath also bought the restaurant’s liquor license for an undisclosed price.

A York County native and former guitarist in a punk band, McGrath had opened his first York burrito shop in 2006, when he was 26 years old. McGrath said a burrito he ate in San Francisco while on tour with his band inspired him to open a burrito shop in his hometown.

McGrath had four burrito shops in York before he opened one in Lancaster in fall 2012, taking a spot that had been the home of Senorita Burrito. He had originally said he also wanted to reopen the Fulton Bar that same year, and explained it would be an upscale version of his burrito chain that would include a micro-distillery.

McGrath previously said that some restoration work on the historic property pushed back that original opening date. The project was further delayed in 2015 when the Roburrito’s on Prince Street was closed for about five months because a brick wall needed emergency repairs.

At the time, McGrath was telling people that he had legally changed his name to Rob Burrito, an alias that made its way into several media reports.

Historic building challenges

During the December 2020 PLCB hearing, McGrath said he believes a 1930s renovation that removed some load bearing walls caused some of the underlying problems discovered when a tree fell on the roof.

“Being an historic building is both awesome and horrible. Horrible when you’re looking to get a permit to get anything done, especially when it comes to something structural,” McGrath during the hearing.

McGrath estimated in December 2020 that renovations could be completed in a year and a half at a cost of $600,000. He now says he’s not sure how much it would cost to complete the project since construction costs have changed so much since the pandemic.

More than the potential cost, though, McGrath says the bigger roadblock has become the city’s requirements for the renovation, including what would be needed for a new fire suppression system. Given what he sees as the city’s intransigence, McGrath says he hasn’t prioritized the Hotel Fulton project.

“As long as these guys want an empty building, I’ve got one. But if they want to see something actually get done, let’s actually work together,” he said.

While the Hotel Fulton project has been stalled, McGrath says he has completed multiple other projects, including a taco shop in North Carolina and a punk rock venue – Skid Row Garage – he opened earlier this year in York city.

“I seem to be able to get things done anywhere but Lancaster,” he said.

While Lancaster city officials have been involved with maintenance issues and some needed repairs of the building, they are not actively reviewing any building plans, according to a city spokesperson who did not make a codes enforcement official available for an interview.

Marshall Snively, president of the Lancaster City Alliance, was part of a meeting in late 2019 between McGrath and city building code officials during which McGrath sought clarity on his permitting obligations. Snively said he recalls the meeting going well, saying city officials were excited to see final plans.

“I don’t think much, if any, progress has been made since that meeting,” Snively said. “Obviously, we remain very bullish on that building and location and think it is primed to be a great community anchor for North Plum Street and the northeast in general and are anxious to see that happen.”

Liquor license mix-up

Many details of McGrath’s travails with the building were detailed as part of a case in which he was trying to salvage the restaurant liquor license he bought for the property. In Lancaster County such licenses are currently worth around $350,000.

Since he wasn’t using the license while repairs were being planned, McGrath placed it into safekeeping, a status that can preserve a license that is not actively being used. It costs $10,000 to put a license in safekeeping for three years; $20,000 for a fourth year and $40,000 for a fifth year.

The three-year safekeeping term for the Hotel Fulton’s liquor license was set to expire in March 2018. When McGrath learned how expensive it would be for a fourth year of safekeeping, he said he made a request through the PLCB’s online system to transfer the license to the Roburrito’s on Prince Street. Safekeeping fees are waived while a transfer is pending.

Unbeknownst to McGrath, the transfer request wasn’t actually recorded by the PLCB. Consequently, a year later in March 2019 McGrath was informed that his license was being revoked because it hadn’t been renewed, a decision that was upheld by the PLCB board and the hearing examiner that conducted the December 2020 hearing.

McGrath appealed the revocation to the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas. The case was dropped in April 2022 when the PLCB reinstated the license after McGrath paid the additional $60,000 in safekeeping fees. The license is now used at the Roburrito’s on Prince Street, which began selling beer in May.

McGrath said he would transfer the license back to the Hotel Fulton if it is needed.

Notice problems? Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com, or go to LancasterOnline.com/watchdog and tell us about it.