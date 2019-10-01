A man convicted of felony charges for delivery and possession with intent to deliver heroin was arrested on Friday in Philadelphia, after being on the run since April, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office.

Angel Galarza Sr., 62, was sentenced to serve eight years and one month to 40 years in prison by Lancaster County Judge David Ashworth.

A bench warrant for Galarza’s arrest was issued in April when he didn’t appear for trial. Under law, a person may be tried when their absence is without cause.

Galarza changed his hair color and style, the district attorney’s office said, and he used a different last name: Brown.

Galarza lived in the 900 block of East King Street and had ties to Philadelphia, prosecutors said.

Nearly 1,400 bags of heroin were seized in separate searches, Assistant District Attorney Deborah Greathouse outlined in Galarza’s April hearing.

Police also found $35,000 in cash in Galarza’s storage unit and safety deposit box, according to the district attorney’s office.

Galarza was also sentenced to a concurrent prison term on charges he had 84 bags of fentanyl-laced heroin near Park City Center in March 2017.

