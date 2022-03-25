A Lancaster city man is facing rape and other sexual assault charges for having sexual contact with three young girls, Lancaster city police said.

Robert Jesus Medina Jr., 19, engaged in, or tried to engage in, sexual contact with the girls when they were 12, 13, and 14 years old, city police said.

Medina raped one of the girls in a cemetery while he was walking her home and then assaulted her another time in his parked car after pulling over as he was driving her home, according to an affidavit of probable cause file Friday. Those assaults happened late last summer when Medina was 18 years old, the affidavit said.

Lancaster city police said they began investigating Medina last September after hearing reports of his contacts with numerous young girls. Medina was arrested Thursday at Park City Center after a police officer arranged a meeting with him while pretending to be a 14-year-old girl, police said.

Medina was arraigned Friday before District Judge Jodie E. Richardson and committed to Lancaster County Prison after being unable to post $100,000 bail.

Police said they expect to file additional charges against Medina and are asking anyone with information about other possible assaults to contact Detective Jared Snader at 717-735-3357.