After more than 18 months, the bridge on Eden Road connecting Manheim and East Lampeter Townships over the Conestoga River will reopen to the public Wednesday.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the reopening will occur at “right in the center” of the bridge at 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to Lancaster County facilities manager Charlie Douts. The bridge, which cost $4 million, will be open to traffic shortly after the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Lancaster County Commissioners, Manheim Township Commissioners and East Lampeter Township supervisors and employees of contractor J. D. Eckman are among those expected to attend the reopening.

The 228-foot-long bridge, also called Big Conestoga #7, was initially scheduled to be completed in July but was pushed back numerous times.

Officials blamed the delays on inclement weather and a previously unidentified water line.

The new concrete beam bridge replaces a bridge that had structural deficiencies, including a failing deck and abutment, Douts said.

For a year and a half, many drivers resorted to crossing the Conestoga River on the bridge carrying New Holland Pike (Route 23) over the river farther north.

Aesthetic improvements accompanying the project, such as final wearing course, paving, landscaping and grass seeding, won’t take place until the spring, officials have said.