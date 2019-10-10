Here’s how big a deal measles is.

After learning that its York hospital was among numerous places where people might have been exposed to one of the most infectious diseases in the world, WellSpan Health activated its incident command system and staffed it with 20 people over the Labor Day weekend.

Over the next five weeks, the team spent 4,400 hours contacting more than 1,500 people who might have been exposed to measles at WellSpan facilities.

They gave booster shots to those they reached within 72 hours. They offered babies and the immunocompromised free gamma globulin to boost their immune systems. And they checked vaccination records and did blood tests for immunity.

That massive effort and related outreach by the Pennsylvania Department of Health paid off.

Just one case of measles was reported after the August round of exposures, which in addition to the hospital included a restaurant, theater and WellSpan doctor’s office in York.

That case was a doctor at that WellSpan office, who said she had been fully vaccinated and blood tests had repeatedly showed she had presumed immunity to the disease.

Some people were around that doctor in September when she might have been contagious, but any cases from that second round of exposures should have showed up by Thursday, according to the department — and none did.

The lack of additional cases is notable the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says almost everyone who has not been vaccinated will get measles if exposed, and the recommended two doses of MMR are roughly 97% effective at preventing measles.

The incident command center WellSpan set up before Labor Day finally shut down on Friday, amid celebration and relief.

“There was a fair amount of high-fiving going on,” said Dr. Hal Baker, WellSpan Health senior vice president of clinical improvement and chief information officer.

Given the numbers of people exposed, he said, having no further cases “is better than average odds.”

The state health department didn’t provide as many details. But in an email, spokeswoman Brittany Lauffer acknowledged a time-consuming effort to contact hundreds of people and quarantine some of them to prevent the potential spread of disease.

Asked for specifics on the quarantines, she wrote that the process “changes rapidly during an investigation as we learn proof of immunity. We do not have data regarding the number of people who received quarantine letters.”

“We have pretty good immunization rates in our community,” Baker said of the effort’s success. “We did everything we could to keep people safe and fortunately, with a bit of luck and a lot of work, we were able to do that.”

By the numbers Pennsylvania’s year-to-date measles tally was 13 in July and stands at 15 now, according to the state department of health. The state averaged two confirmed measles cases per year from 2000 to 2018, according to the department. Baker said before this year, he didn’t recall any measles cases in York County in roughly the last two decades.

