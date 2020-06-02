After rising in the second half of May, the rate of new coronavirus cases here appears to be slowing as Lancaster County prepares to officially move to “yellow” on Friday and partially reopen its economy.

The county had 233 new cases of COVID-19 over the past seven days, according to the state Department of Health. That was down 41% from the 392 cases recorded the previous seven days, which had been up from 298 cases in the seven days before that.

On Friday, Lancaster will join nine other eastern Pennsylvania counties — including hard-hit Philadelphia and its suburbs — in officially moving to yellow, even though all continue to have case levels above what Gov. Tom Wolf had previously considered safe for leaving lockdown.

Ramped up testing and contact-tracing programs are now making it easier to safely increase economic and other activity if combined with appropriate social distancing and other precautions, Wolf says. The 10 counties moving to yellow on Friday will be the final ones to be released from the “red” stay-at-home order Wolf issued in March.

For the group, the tally of new cases was 14% lower in the past seven days (May 27 through June 2) compared to the previous seven days (May 20 through 26).

Only Chester, Montgomery and Berks counties had higher new case counts in the past seven days compared with the previous seven days. New cases in Chester County jumped 45%, from 255 to 369. Montgomery had 575 new cases, up from 535, and Berks had 188, up from 184. Philadelphia’s number of new cases was essentially flat, at 1,106 in the past seven days and 1,110 for the seven days prior to that.

Before backing away from the metric, Wolf had declined to reopen counties that had more than 50 total new coronavirus cases per 100,000 population over a 14-day period. All of the counties reopening Friday remain above that level, though their scores have improved. Scores on Tuesday ranged from 72 in Lehigh to 140 in Philadelphia. Lancaster’s score stood at 115, which is down from 129 on May 27 but still higher than the 102 it recorded on May 20.

Here are how many new cases each of the 10 counties reopening Friday had over the seven-day periods from May 20 through 26, and from May 27 through June 2.