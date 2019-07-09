After investigating what was originally reported as an abduction attempt at Hersheypark on July 3, Derry Township police say that the abduction attempt did not happen.
Police said that around 12 p.m. last Wednesday, Hersheypark security called them to investigate an abduction attempt that happened at The Boardwalk area of the park.
After watching video surveillance and speaking with witnesses, police said that what happened was "more likely a case of confusion" and the female accused of trying to abduct the child was interacting with the juveniles in "what would appear to be an innocent manner."
The female originally accused of the attempt was said to be in her late teens and police said they haven't been able to identify her.
According to police, video showed the female in question with others her age and an adult chaperone enjoying a normal day at the water park.
"The investigation has resulted in the determination that an abduction attempt did not take place," police said.