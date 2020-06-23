Police are searching for a person of interest after improvised incendiary devices were found near Lancaster City Hall on May 30, Lancaster city police said.

The two devices were found "in the immediate area" of city hall on North Duke Street, police said.

The devices contained gasoline and "materials that were supposed to ignite the contents," according to police.

Surveillance footage showed the man in the area at the time, who police say is a person of interest. The man was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with a "Phat Farm" logo on it, camouflage shorts, light sneakers, a dark colored hat and a dark face mask, police said.

The devices were found after the first night of protests in Lancaster city protesting police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death.

One man was arrested days after the protests who police said threatened to burn down the police station.

A $1,000 reward is being offered through Lancaster Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest and/or conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancaster city police detective Stan Roache at (717) 735-3360 or roaches@lancasterpolice.com.

Tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at (800)-322-1913 or texting "LANCS" and a message to 847411.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

