Lancaster County is likely to see only rain from a wintry mix passing through the region Monday.

While some wet snow fell in parts of York County this morning, Millersville University meteorologist Eric Horst says Lancaster County is unlikely to see snow.

“Upper-level drying over east-central PA has squashed chances of any snow in Lanco today,” Horst tweeted late Monday morning.

The projected miss for snow in Lancaster County followed some forecasts predicting 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation from a two-part storm.

The first part, which began after 8 a.m. Monday, was bring only rain around most of Lancaster County. Horst said the second part of the storm, which is arriving this evening, was also unlikely to leave snow on the ground here.