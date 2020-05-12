After falling sharply in 2018, overdose deaths continued at about the same pace in 2019 before starting to increase again this year.

According to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, 104 people died of drug overdoses in 2019. That was four fewer than in 2018 and well below the peak of 168 in 2017.

The pace has increased in the first four months of 2020, but it doesn’t appear to be in response to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

Most overdose deaths are from opioids: particularly fentanyl, heroin or a combination of the two. Fentanyl, an opioid painkiller many times more powerful than heroin, was present in 82% of deaths; heroin 40% and cocaine 24%.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said he's noticed a slight increase in deaths from methamphetamine.

While the past two years' numbers are down significantly from the high of 168 in 2017, the rate of fatal overdoses so far this year has increased. Fifty-one people have fatally overdosed through April — a pace that could lead to more than 150 deaths if it continues through the year.

COVID-19 impact?

Health experts have been concerned that stress and isolation associated with the COVID-19 pandemic might lead to an increase in drug abuse and fatal overdoses.

But fatal overdoses haven't increased in Lancaster County since the state went into lockdown in mid-March: In January, 17 people died by overdosing, then 12 in February, 10 in March and 12 in April, according to Diamantoni.

And the number of calls to the county's 911 center for the category of overdose/poisoning was lower in recent weeks than during the same period last year.

There were 142 calls from March 16 through April 27, compared to 174 for the same period last year, according to Ann Weller, the operations manager at Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

“Despite the fatal overdoses involving opioids not increasing in Lancaster (during COVID-19), I certainly wouldn’t advise us to let our guards down and say that we accomplished the mission," Dr. Mitchell Crawford, director of addiction services for WellSpan Philhaven. "We are seeing different reports, even in neighboring counties such as York, which have seen an increase in fatal overdoses involving opioids during this time. If we can take anything from the numbers it’s that we need to be vigilant, because we don’t fully understand what is happening right now. If, for instance, the use of opioids has increased in Lancaster but the supply chain of fentanyl and other highly potent opioids was disrupted, when the potent opioids return to the community we could see a dramatic increase in deaths."

‘Overdose epidemic not going away’

Alice Yoder, executive director of Community Health at Lancaster General Health, attributed the second year of declining deaths in 2019 to increased access to Narcan, which can reverse an overdose; treatment and recovery support services; increased access to medication assisted treatment providers (from 76 in 2017 to 216 in 2019); decreases in risky opioid prescribing and increased awareness of the risk of opioids.

“We know that the overdose epidemic is not going away. We hope that with continued community-wide collaboration and evidence-based interventions, we will save more lives,” Yoder said. “No overdose death should be acceptable in Lancaster County.”

