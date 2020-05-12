After falling sharply in 2018, overdose deaths continued at about the same pace in 2019 before starting to increase again this year.

According to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, 104 people died of drug overdoses in 2019. That was four fewer than in 2018 and well below the peak of 168 in 2017.

The pace has increased in the first four months of 2020, but it doesn’t appear to be in response to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

Most overdose deaths are from opioids: particularly fentanyl, heroin or a combination of the two. Fentanyl, an opioid painkiller many times more powerful than heroin, was present in 82% of deaths; heroin 40% and cocaine 24%.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said he's noticed a slight increase in deaths from methamphetamine.

While the past two years' numbers are down significantly from the high of 168 in 2017, the rate of fatal overdoses so far this year has increased. Fifty-one people have fatally overdosed through April — a pace that could lead to more than 150 deaths if it continues through the year.

COVID-19 impact?

Health experts have been concerned that stress and isolation associated with the COVID-19 pandemic might lead to an increase in drug abuse and fatal overdoses.

But fatal overdoses haven't increased in Lancaster County since the state went into lockdown in mid-March: In January, 17 people died by overdosing, then 12 in February, 10 in March and 12 in April, according to Diamantoni.

And the number of calls to the county's 911 center for the category of overdose/poisoning was lower in recent weeks than during the same period last year.

There were 142 calls from March 16 through April 27, compared to 174 for the same period last year, according to Ann Weller, the operations manager at Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Dr. Mitchell Crawford, director of addiction services for WellSpan Philhaven, said the fact that Lancaster County's fatal overdose numbers haven't increased during the pandemic could be a result of a disrupted drug supply chain: Perhaps heroin laced with fentanyl hasn't been as available in Lancaster County as it had been.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“If we can take anything away from the numbers at all, it's for us to be vigilant because we don't know what's happening now,” he said.

Locally, York County's fatal overdose numbers are up, he said. And he's seen accounts of both overdoses increases and decreases elsewhere.

‘Overdose epidemic not going away’

Alice Yoder, executive director of Community Health at Lancaster General Health, attributed the second year of declining deaths in 2019 to increased access to Narcan, which can reverse an overdose; treatment and recovery support services; increased access to medication assisted treatment providers (from 76 in 2017 to 216 in 2019); decreases in risky opioid prescribing and increased awareness of the risk of opioids.

“We know that the overdose epidemic is not going away. We hope that with continued community-wide collaboration and evidence-based interventions, we will save more lives,” Yoder said. “No overdose death should be acceptable in Lancaster County.”

For related coverage: