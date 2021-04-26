It’s been a struggle due to the pandemic, but Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery, the oldest commercial pretzel bakery in the U.S. and an important player in local tourism, is here to celebrate another National Pretzel Day.

In fact, 160 years after Julius Sturgis opened his namesake bakery in 1861 when he was 26, the Lititz business has rebounded and is focused using lessons learned during the ordeal, with changes in its popular tours and promoting itself more using social media.

“We never doubted that we were going to survive the pandemic,” said Kurt Van Gilder, the bakery’s general manager. “We had comfort in knowing that we’re an iconic part of downtown Lititz. Losing us would be to lose some of the soul of Lititz.”

Early struggles

Located on East Main Street (Route 772) just a few blocks from the borough’s shopping district, the pretzel bakery closed on March 16, 2020, after Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the temporary shutdown of nonessential businesses.

“We thought we’d only be closed for two weeks, but that quickly changed when things got worse,” said Van Gilder, 64.

When the bakery reopened more than three months later on June 23, store hours were cut in half. More state-mandated restrictions in late December led Sturgis to stop its popular tours and focus on retail for three weeks during the Christmas holiday.

“Customers were disappointed about this, but they understood,” Van Gilder said.

It was a hard time followed carefully by the community. More than just the future of the bakery was riding on the ability of Van Gilder and his workforce to adapt to the pandemic’s challenges.

“The Julius Sturgis tour is known to draw a significant amount of people to town,” said Dennis Beck, owner and president of his namesake real estate company. “It’s bus after bus in the summer months and while they’re here they buy lunch, stay in hotels, and shop in our shops.”

Beck also is a member of Lititz Improvement, which purchased the Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery property in 2007 and restored the building but has nothing to do with the bakery’s day-to-day operations.

Prior to COVID-19, tours consisted of groups of 20 to more than 30 people. Since the tours have resumed, groups were reduced to eight to 15 people for social-distancing purposes.

Van Gilder said the pandemic also took a toll on the bakery’s suppliers, leading to a drop in sales resulting from items not making it to store shelves. Some of the affected items included chocolate, honey mustard and ranch pretzels that customers would purchase at the end of the tours.

“We had to spread out the stock,” Van Gilder said. “People would say, ‘You haven’t had this in stock for weeks,’ and we would say, ‘Thanks to COVID and supply chains.’”

“People were understanding and realized the world is different right now,” he said.

“We were averaging less than 50% of business per month for about eight months,” he said. “2020 was such a bust. We had less hours, less staffing and less customers.”

Van Gilder declined to provide specific numbers related to the family-run business.

Reasons for optimism

Van Gilder has taken the lessons he has learned during the early part of the pandemic and made changes that has the historic bakery heading in a positive direction.

Last month saw sales increase to levels not seen since before the pandemic; sales were virtually even with March 2019. And Van Gilder said April is a strong month so far, and he’s optimistic about the months to come.

One of the changes he’s sticking with is the smaller tour groups.

“Sometimes we would have 30 plus on one tour, which is crowded,” Van Gilder said. “This pandemic showed us that 15 to 20 on a tour provides a better and more intimate experience for our tour guides and particularly our customers. We’re going to continue the lower number.”

The pretzel bakery is also using more social media and promotional advertising, moves Van Gilder said are helping the business thrive again.

“We know what we need to do now and we’re spending our money a little wiser than we have in the past,” he said.

One of the things that has helped Sturgis during the pandemic is its all part-time workforce, which is how the bakery has always operated.

“When we shut down in 2020, it wasn’t a problem for our staff,” Van Gilder said. “Our workers consist of retirees and teenagers; they were very happy not working.”

The pretzel bakery held on to all of its adult employees but lost a few teenage workers during the pandemic.

“A couple of our teens got other jobs that were open while we were closed,” he said. “They’ve since been replaced, and we’re back to our original number of 22 employees.”

While the older employees remained throughout the pandemic, some of them expressed concerns about returning to work during COVID-19 when the bakery reopened.

“I was concerned about going back because I wasn't vaccinated, but management worked hard to keep it safe for workers and guests,” said Mary Ann Haines, 71, a tour guide at Sturgis for 12 years.

The bakery extended its hours in March, operating from 10:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. And it is hiring bakers and tour guides/retail clerks, as it does every spring season, to replace teenage staff who will be going away to college in the fall.

Van Gilder said he’s already seeing an increase of tourists, day trippers, and buses trickling in to the store, adding he knew the bakery would make a comeback.

“When I was in second grade at Lititz Elementary, I remember going to Sturgis Pretzel Bakery for field trips,” Haines said. “The staying power of the bakery is pretty amazing.”

Religious connotations Pretzels were first made in 610 A.D. by monks at the present-day border of southern France and northern Italy as a reward for children to learn Bible verses, according to Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery General Manager Kurt Van Gilder. "Everything to do with the pretzel and the shape of it has a religious connotation," he said. As a pretzel is rolled into its familiar shape, the dough is formed into a "U." The outstretched arms of the "U" represent the children's prayers going to heaven.

The pretzel's knot represent the children's parents' marital vows, or "tying the knot."

The three holes in the pretzel represent the Christian Trinity.

The shape of the pretzel represent how children were taught to pray, with crossed arms over their chest and each hand resting on their shoulders to keep their prayer close to their hearts.