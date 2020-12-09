If you blinked, you may have missed Lancaster County’s first snowfall of the season.

Parts of Lancaster County got a coating to a half-inch of snow Wednesday morning as residents got their first taste of winter, according to AccuWeather meteorologist Danielle Knittle. Per usual, residents in the county’s northern tip likely saw more snow than others.

That bit of snowfall will have to hold over snow lovers for some time, as Knittle is "struggling to see" more flakes in the forecast the next few weeks.

The next potential snowfall could come toward the middle or end of next week, Knittle said. Even then, she said, it shouldn’t be a significant amount.

Nice burst of snow...first “whitening” of the season! Enjoy snow lovers!! For those not so happy...the snow will end by Noon. pic.twitter.com/RLtZxFQWSW — E. Horst (@HorstWeather) December 9, 2020

After that, the next possible storm could come the weekend before Christmas Day, Knittle said, but it’s looking like "primarily rain."

As for the rest of this week, fall-like weather returns Thursday with sunny skies and a high of 50 degrees, six degrees above average, Knittle said. On Friday, Knittle forecasts clouds mixed with sunshine and a high of 54 degrees.

Mild conditions are expected to continue Saturday with a chance of rain at night into Sunday morning, Knittle said.

"We’ll get back to reality" next week, she said, as temperatures sink back down to normal.