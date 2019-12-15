After centuries of reinvention, Lancaster city experiencing revival [Our Town]

Lancaster is on a roll.

Recent visitors to what is one of the oldest inland cities in the U.S. are finding an increasingly hip urban enclave.

New restaurants continue to pop up around the city, while major construction projects have transformed its core. Art galleries and music venues flourish as people imbue the city with energy into the wee hours on Friday and Saturday nights.

Nowhere is the transformation more evident than the first block of East King Street, where Fulton Bank recently expanded, Woodstream relocated its headquarters and the Lancaster Marriott opened a major addition.

And the newly opened Exchange offers eye-popping views from 12 stories up next to the 10-year-old hotel and convention center that helped spark downtown reinvestment.

Nightlife in the block revolves around Tellus360, a venue housed in a former plasma donation center that started in 2010 as an Irish-themed furniture store before evolving into a sprawling concert, entertainment and restaurant with a stunning rooftop bar.

Further out, co-working spaces, a whiskey distillery and technology startups occupy some of the tobacco warehouses left over from the city’s post-Civil War heyday as a center of cigarmaking, further evidence of a city reinventing its history.

“Lancaster stands far above most third-class cities in the Commonwealth as a place people want to visit, move to, set up a business, work, worship and play,” says Randolph Harris, an independent consulting historian who lives on West Chestnut Street.

“Virtually everyone who visits here for the first time, and locals who’ve been away and have returned, marvel at the intact and varied building stock in most areas of the city.”

MORE COVERAGE OF LANCASTER CITY:

Development and redevelopment

Originally known as Hickory Town, the original settlements in what would become Lancaster began around 1709. It became the seat of county government 20 years later.

The urban center developed in the middle of an agriculturally-dominated county that became a center for tobacco production, including by the Amish settlers who spawned a tourism industry because of their enduring appeal to curious outsiders.

In addition to tourism and agriculture, manufacturing added to the strength of the area, as well as to the city where development and redevelopment have been a constant.

“It’s like the web of life,” Harris says. “If you have all this diversity in an ecosystem, one thing gets taken down, (and) there is resilience to bring back the whole.”

In the 1880s the Conestoga Steam Mills on South Prince Street was a major employer in the city, while subsequent generations of Lancastrians drew paychecks from Hamilton Watch Co., RCA and Armstrong World Industries.

While the health industry is now the city’s main employer, Lancaster still benefits from the rail line that formerly served local industry and continues to make the city an easy trip to Philadelphia and New York City.

Such easy access to major cities is also part of the pitch to technology startups popping up in pockets of the city.

As industry has shifted in Lancaster, the city’s streets and buildings have sometimes been remade to match.

Along Liberty Street in northwest Lancaster, Franklin & Marshall College’s new football stadium as well as new medical office buildings sit on what was once Armstrong’s sprawling commercial flooring plant and a Norfolk Southern rail yard.

As part of the massive redevelopment project, Liberty Street was extended in 2015 from College to Prince streets, reconnecting two parts of the city.

Another project reworking Lancaster’s history is happening right now in the 100 block of North Queen Street where crews are demolishing part of the 1960s concrete superstructure built in place of the block’s historic buildings as part of an ill-fated urban renewal attempt.

This time, the block’s focal point is 101NQ, which transformed a vacant monolithic eyesore into a sleek, glassy showcase for retail, commercial and residential tenants. A new library is slated to be built next door.

“There’s a lot of energy and a lot of investment going in there and I think it’s going to be a special place again,” Harris says.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Growing pains

The city’s unmistakable vitality is cause for celebration, but it’s recent growth has also caused some strain.

While the city, with a population of just under 60,000, has grown by only a couple hundred residents in the last decade, its dichotomous urban landscape, worries about gentrification, and rapidly rising costs add to the sense of a town that’s becoming a “big city.”

“I love the energy we have on the development and growth; I do worry about the homeless and the growth of that,” says Ann Kirby, founder of the Candy Factory co-working space, noting that penthouse residents at 101NQ would have a birds-eye view of homeless people who gather in adjacent Binns Park.

With some new city additions commanding high prices, such as Magnolia Place on Chestnut Street where some condos cost more than $700,000, and Amorette restaurant on Prince Street where a seven-course meal starts at $137, traditional operators could feel priced out.

“We’re a town of mom and pops. That’s what we’re known for. That’s the charm, that’s the magic, that’s the uniqueness and at some point I fear that people won’t be able to afford those rents,” says Marty Hulse, owner of Building Character and Madcap & Co. retail shops in the 300 block of North Queen Street.

For some people shopping for apartments or houses, that time is now.

“Prices are going up incredibly,” says Joel Pena, pastor of Alpha Omega church in southwest Lancaster. “Many people coming from other countries will rent, and then it’s becoming more complicated to rent.”

For residents struggling with housing costs, the vitality of downtown Lancaster may be an afterthought.

“They say Lancaster is growing, and it is in businesses, but I don’t think it is supporting the southeast,” says Josh Hunter, who grew up along South Duke Street near where he now works as a coordinator for the Boys & Girls Clubhouse on Dauphin Street.

Improving the city’s neighborhoods along with the downtown has been a major emphasis of current Mayor Danene Sorace, who began an office of community and neighborhood development.

In addition, SoWe, a community-led initiative backed by a Wells Fargo grant has energized neighbors to improve their part of the city through streetscape and facade improvement as well as street light programs, among other things.

Suzy Hoover, an East King Street resident and one-woman neighborhood improvement initiative, has spent nearly 20 years working for small improvements in her neighborhood.

Hoover says she is seeing some of the fruits of her own efforts, such as street lighting she says has reduced police calls on her block. while appreciating some of the big projects in town.

“I walk around the city almost every day and I look at the infill development of the downtown and I am happy to see these projects almost completed,” she says.