After cancer took away his voice box, former preacher Scott Lanser turned to Scripture for strength

What if a man of Christian faith, who had preached the Bible for a living, could no longer speak?

It would be understandable if East Hempfield Township’s Scott Lanser, who spent more than 30 years in pastoral leadership and in Christian-based historical and archaeological work, wondered what God was asking of him.

Cancer hit Lanser’s vocal cords, leading to surgeries, radiation treatment and, ultimately, the removal of his voice box this year.

But there hasn’t been any soul-searching, Lanser said.

“I had read the book of Job,” Lanser said, referring to a book in the Old Testament of the Bible whose 42 chapters focus on a man — Job — who endures in faith amid great suffering.

Lanser now “speaks” with the help of his wife and daughters, who are adept at lip-reading and act as his translators.

“I taught it,” Lanser said. “So I know that trials and sufferings isn’t the final story.”

He said the final story is the same one Christians celebrate on Easter Sunday: the bodily resurrection of Jesus Christ three days after his death on the cross, a sacrifice made to wipe clean the sins of those who believe in him.

“God spoke into my life that Jesus’ suffering had a purpose,” Lanser said. “Suffering is only one part of the bigger picture.”

He finds other ways to serve his faith as he waits for the day he can speak again.

Peace in suffering

On a Wednesday afternoon in late March, Lanser, 63, sat at a table holding a piece of pottery suspected to be thousands of years old. It was recovered during an excavation of Shiloh, an ancient city just north of Jerusalem, Israel.

The site is depicted in the Old Testament’s book of Exodus, where the Ark of the Covenant resided within the tabernacle, which contained the 10 Commandments — God’s laws that Judaism and Christianity believe were revealed to Moses.

Members from Associates for Biblical Research have been taking part in Shiloh’s excavation since 2017. The group, founded in 1969, is a Christian-based nonprofit dedicated to demonstrating the historical reliability of the Bible through archaeological and biblical research.

While the group is headquartered in Akron, its 12 staff members are spread across the United States and Canada. Lanser has been directing its team of archaeologists and researchers since 2006, when he became the organization’s director.

Lanser previously worked as a senior director for the Lancaster Family YMCA and business administrator for the Salvation Army, among other roles.

While juggling a full-time job, Lanser additionally served years as a pastor for New Hope Bible Fellowship Church in East Hempfield Township. However, that role changed when the church combined with Chestnut Hill Church in Lancaster city in January 2019. Lanser instead continued in the role of teaching pastor with Chestnut Hill and serves on the church’s elder board.

During the transition from New Hope to Chestnut Hill, Lanser’s voice “started doing strange things,” he said.

After about six months of coughing and taking over-the-counter medications to treat what he thought were allergies, Lanser visited his family doctor, who referred him to a ear, nose and throat specialist. A tiny scope inserted through his nose to the back of his throat revealed a tiny lesion on his left vocal cord.

Results from a biopsy returned about two weeks later: squamous cell carcinoma.

Squamous cells line the surface of the skin and interior surfaces of the mouth, including the tongue and throat. In general, squamous cell carcinoma survival rate is high — the five-year survival rate is 99%, according to the Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida.

Lanser, then 61, had the cancerous lesion removed from his left vocal cord through laser ablation surgery, performed by Penn State Health Dr. John Gniady at the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, on Oct. 13, 2021.

After his throat healed, another scope revealed the cancer had returned on a different part of the left vocal cord. It was considered stage 2 cancer at that point and left Lanser with two options: radiation therapy or the removal of his voice box.

“Radiation is probably 80% effective in these cases,” said Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Dr. Sriram Venigalla, Lanser’s oncologist.

“For most people, removing part of the voice box is a big surgery,” Venigalla said. “It can be life-altering. Scott elected to receive radiation therapy.”

Lanser, a Chester County native, underwent 35 radiation treatments, Mondays through Fridays for seven weeks in a row, beginning Dec. 29, 2021, and ending Feb. 11, 2022. All treatments occurred at LG Health’s Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute in East Hempfield Township.

“Radiation to the head or neck is challenging,” Venigalla said. “Your voice can get hoarse, taste diminished. Those are expected changes due to inflammation and the effects of radiation. … He (Lanser) handled things rather well.”

Scans of Lanser’s head and neck just months later revealed the cancer had returned.

“The cancer came back within 10 months,” Venigalla said. “That behavior is very aggressive.”

The only remaining option was the one Lanser was hoping to avoid: removal of his voice box.

That 13-hour surgery was performed by Penn State Health Dr. Guy Slonimsky at Milton S. Hershey Medical Center on Feb. 3. It involved the removal of Lanser’s voice box, and a piece of muscle taken from his right thigh to rebuild the structure of his throat and swallowing functions.

“When I came out of surgery, God was speaking to my heart,” Lanser said. “God has given me peace through all of this.”

Mourning, learning

Lanser now has a hole about the size of a nickel in diameter at the base of the front of his neck, as a result of the voice box surgery. A silicone tube called a larytube, or laryngectomy tube, goes into his neck, down into his breathing passage.

“The hole in Scott’s throat now serves as his nose,” wife, Wendy Lanser, said. “He breathes through that. That has filters on it.”

Scott Lanser and his wife, who was born and raised in Tanzania, met as students at Lancaster Bible College. The two were soon engaged.

“It was very simple,” Wendy Lanser recalled of his proposal. “We were on one of the back roads under a tree, walking back from McDonald’s, in the neighborhood right behind LBC.”

She said yes. The two have been married for 42 years and have two adult daughters and two young grandchildren.

Wendy Lanser has served as his in-home nurse since his latest surgery.

“He had a feeding tube the first few weeks after surgery,” she said. “Even his medication had to be crushed up and fed to him.”

“Right after surgery, you’re a mess,” Scott Lanser recalled. “Everything is swollen. My neck was huge from swelling.”

As she cared for her husband, Wendy Lanser missed about five weeks of work as a full-time teacher’s aide at Lancaster County Christian School in Upper Leacock Township. Their daughter Ashley Talamantez raised $9,915 for her parents through GiveSendGo, a Christian-based fundraising platform. The fundraiser is still ongoing.

Throughout the Lansers’ marriage, Wendy Lanser has been the more talkative of the two, which is why the couple said their communication hasn’t changed much.Their daughters have adjusted, too.

“I think everyone went through that mourning phase, of ‘things are going to be different,’ ” daughter Emily Keller said. “Like, I had to drive him somewhere, and we couldn’t talk on the way because I had to keep my eyes on the road instead of reading his lips.”

Keller said she has felt a peace over the family, even as her dad has been figuring out the next steps.

“I like to teach the Bible and preach,” Scott Lanser said. “In my work at ABR, I co-host a TV show I was a part of. All of these things have stopped.”

Lanser’s ministry has continued in other ways. He is the editor of ABR’s quarterly magazine, Bible and Spade, for which he also crafts a newsletter. And where he is able, he assists the leadership team at Chestnut Hill.

“Prayer ministry is important to me and in maintaining discussion and dialogue with young adults who struggle in their walk with Jesus,” he said.

Lanser’s next surgery is slated for May and will essentially involve poking a hole in the back of his throat and inserting a prosthesis that will serve as a sort of voice box.

“Then I’ll be able to push a button and talk,” Lanser said. “My voice should sound sort of normal.”

He said he hopes to return to producing ABR radio and television programs.

“And I’d like to preach where I can at churches in Lancaster County and in our region,” he said.

He’ll certainly have a story to tell when the day does come that he is again behind a pulpit. Perhaps it’ll be a story of how he has remained strong in his faith amid suffering.

Asked what he hopes readers come away with from his story on Easter Sunday, Lanser said, “God’s power is perfected in our weakness.”