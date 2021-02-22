Monday Snow Storm 5.jpg
A Manheim Township employee spreads salt after plowing the 1400 block of Clayton Road in Lancaster on Monday, February 22, 2021.

 Suzette Wenger

Lancaster County got another helping of winter weather Monday in the way of more snow and frigid temperatures.

Despite it looking like a winter wonderland in the county, spring-like warmth is not far off.

Millersville, New Holland and one mile east of Elizabethtown each got 4 inches of fresh snow as of Monday afternoon, according to data provided by National Weather Service in State College.

No other data was immediately available as of Monday evening.

Eric Finkenbinder with ABC27 reported Monday evening that Lancaster received 3.5 inches of snow, while Mount Joy received 4.8 inches and Gap received 4 inches.

More than 20 crashes were reported to Lancaster County-Wide Communications, most of which did not involve injuries. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation issued speed restrictions for Route 283, Route 222 and Route 30, dropping the speed limit to 45 mph. 

Those restrictions have since been lifted, according to 511PA.

Monday Snow Storm 8.jpg
A van had a difficult time making it up a snow-covered hill along the 200 block of Seymour Street in Lancaster city on Monday, February 22, 2021.

Spring-like relief

Residents won't have to wait long for some warmth following Monday's winter weather.

A bulge northward in the jet stream will enable warmer Pacific air to move into the middle of the country, AccuWeather reports.

That warmer air will cause temperatures across the Northeast to rise.

The high in Lancaster on Monday stayed in the 30s − by Wednesday, the high is expected to reach 50 degrees before dipping back to the mid 40s on Thursday and Friday.

The low Wednesday night will dip to the lower 30s and to the upper 20s on Thursday night.

