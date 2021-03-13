After a year of isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lancaster Girl Scouts Carol Fabian and Destiny Santos said it was good to be outside among others.

The two teens, both of Troop No. 70071, were making a killing selling Girl Scout cookies at the Mountville Outdoor Community Event on Saturday afternoon at Froelich Park in Mountville, selling more than 100 boxes in just 45 minutes.

“It’s definitely a change,” said Fabian, 16.

The last time the pair sold Girl Scout cookies in person was in early March last year. Then, everything shut down.

All of the girls’ cookie sales have come online since then.

“I feel like we don’t get as much interaction with people,” said Santos, 15. “I feel like we do sell a lot more online so then we just drop it off at their house and people will buy a lot more, but there’s not a lot of contact.”

Saturday’s event at Froelich Park marked one year since much of the country was cloistered inside due to the pandemic. Hundreds of patrons of all ages came out to the park to purchase food, hear live music, play games and browse crafts sold by local artisans.

York artisan Cortney Cope, 30, said she was excited to see life beginning to return to normal after not being able to regularly set up her arts and crafts shop since last March.

“It’s nice to be out in the sunshine and see people again, sell my wares and get good feedback on it,” she said. “It’s really good encouragement.”

Cope said she was having a successful afternoon selling her merchandise, which included handcrafted resin jewelry, keychains, ceramics and original fantasy-inspired art pieces.

Cope said she “definitely” plans on getting vaccinated, but that “I’m healthy, so I’m last in line.”

Kellan Kernisky, 37, of Columbia, attended the event with her 4-year old son Cole, who said he enjoyed taking part in an Easter egg hunt, playing cornhole and eating candy.

Kernisky, who plans on eventually being vaccinated, said it felt good to take part in what felt like a normal day at the park.

“It feels better than I thought it would feel, just being able to see people and be outside and get some fresh air,” she said. “It feels like we’re not there yet, but we’re getting closer to normal.”