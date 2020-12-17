Parts of Lancaster County received up to 10 inches of snow in Wednesday's storm, according to AccuWeather.

Millersville received the most snow in the county, recording 10 inches, said senior meteorologist Alan Reppert. Leola received approximately 9.4 inches, Denver got 8.8 inches and Lancaster city got approximately 7.5 inches, he said.

The storm began Wednesday afternoon with heavy snowfall that shifted into sleet in the evening. That sleet changed back to snow around midnight and continued into the early morning hours, Reppert said.

"It was really switching back and forth between snow, sleet, then back to snow," Reppert said. "That sleet was what made for really heavy shoveling with this storm."

The area near the New York border received the most snow in the state, getting 2 feet or more of accumulation, Reppert added.

There are multiple chances for snowfall prior to Christmas Day, though none of them will be nearly as significant as Wednesday’s event, Reppert said. Lancaster County could see more snow this weekend, and possible snow on Christmas Eve that starts out as rain, as high temperatures in the region rise to the low 40s.

It's unlikely there will be more than an inch of snow in any of these instances, he added.

Before Wednesday, Lancaster County hadn't had any significant snowstorms in more than a year, receiving only approximately 4.8 inches of snow for all of 2019, retired director of Millersville University Weather Center Eric Horst wrote on Twitter. Last year was the second least snowy on record, rivaling only 1949, which saw only 4 inches of snow.

Horst could not be reached for comment Thursday.