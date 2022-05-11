Nina Serdiuk has been eagerly awaiting a phone call from her parents, who have been isolated in a Ukrainian village since Russia invaded the country in February.

“I’ve been completely destroyed for the past 74 days,” Serdiuk said Monday. “Every day has been the same for me. Every day has been gray. I didn’t want a new day to begin. I just hoped that I would hear their voices again.”

Serdiuk hasn’t spoken to her parents, Oleksiy and Galina, both 60, since Russia launched its invasion. The only information she’s had about them have come via short texts from others indicating that her parents were still alive. Oleksiy and Galina live in a village just outside Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city that lies just 25 miles west of the Russian border.

Kharkiv has been under sustained Russian attack since the beginning of the war.

Serdiuk, 38, lives in West Lampeter Township with her 13-year-old son, Matvii. They came to the United States from Ukraine in May 2017 in search of treatment for Matvii, who has a rare genetic disorder.

In an LNP | LancasterOnline story published Sunday about her search for a cure for her son as she worried about her parents’ fate, Serdiuk said she hoped to get information from her parents soon.

“This is my everyday dream, and I hope that I will hear their voices someday,” she said.

As chance would have it, on the same day the story was published, her dream came true. Her parents’ voices became a real and joyful sound to Serdiuk’s ear when she finally received a call from them.

The call came at around 10 a.m., but Serdiuk had not slept all night and was too tired to process what was happening.

“I was nervous and fearing for their lives and didn’t expect they would call. When the phone rang, and I saw my mother’s number on the screen … I cried. It felt like a dream, it’s impossible to explain the feeling,” Serdiuk said Monday.

When Serdiuk last spoke with her parents in February, they were trying to leave their village.

“I called a friend in Ukraine who told me some of the roads were open so my parents could try to leave, so I called my mom’s friend and told her to let them know,” Serdiuk said.

Later, news reports indicated the situation there had become too dangerous for her parents to leave.

“We tried to get them to hold back but the connection was already gone,” Serdiuk said.

Almost two hours later Serdiuk found out through her friend that her parents had evacuated from Kharkiv but didn’t provide any additional information about them.

“I can relax because they are still alive and safe,” Serdiuk said.

‘A real miracle’

On Sunday, the trio spoke for hours and have connected by phone numerous times since then. They tell each other of the love they have for one another and how grateful they are to God, according to Serdiuk.

“They said God was behind them all the time and he kept them safe when they left. It’s been a spiritual journey,” Serdiuk said.

Her parents are trying to make their way to Bulgaria, which is more than 1,000 miles south-west of Kharkiv.

“I call them a couple of times during the day just to make sure they are OK,” Serdiuk said. “This also makes me a bit nervous because it’s a long trip there, and they go by car.”

While Serdiuk remains concerned for her parents’ safety, she is grateful she finally was able to speak to them.

“It was a beautiful gift, a real miracle for me. I don’t remember the last time I was this happy,” she said. “Yesterday I realized that I could see colors now. Now I see that everything is blooming. There is a fresh breeze. My parents say it’s all God’s work.”