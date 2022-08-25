African American culture will be celebrated with music, food, rides and a parade Sept. 6-10 at Reservoir Park in Lancaster city.

Presented by the African American Cultural Alliance of Lancaster, the event will feature live entertainment by 26 groups and artists including Source Award-winning rapper Trina and Grammy Award-winning gospel singer Kierra Sheard.

The ninth annual African American Cultural Fair also will include food from local restaurateurs, bakers, chefs and food trucks, as well as carnival rides, crafts and a poetry night featuring local poets.

The fair was first held at Roberto Clemente Park in Lancaster city in 2012, according to Derek Smith, president of the African American Cultural Alliance of Lancaster. From there it moved to an open field on nearby Reservoir Street in front of McCaskey High School, then to Reservoir Park in 2019.

“I’ve been to other communities that have festivals and all kinds of events to celebrate their people, and I thought we needed to have this here,” Smith said.

The fair was not held in 2020 because of the pandemic. Instead, Smith said the alliance held a Black Business Expo in the parking lot of Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster city in which 55 Black businesses from across the state participated.

Universal African Dance, a 77-member dance troupe performing in traditional African garb also is scheduled to perform.

“We want to create an environment where people from the groups represented here feel welcome and celebrated,” Smith said.

The fair will run from 5-10 p.m. Sept. 6-9, and from 4-10 p.m. Sept. 10. Admission is free, but there is a cost for rides and food.

Ride tickets are $1.50 per ticket, $25 for 20 tickets, and $50 for 50 tickets. Carnival ride wristbands, which are good for unlimited rides on the day of purchase, are $25 each and will be available Sept. 6 and 7.

The fair will wrap up with a 1 p.m. parade Sept. 10. The parade, which will feature local bands, dance teams and other groups, will begin on the 300 block of North Street and end at Reservoir Park, 832 E. Orange St.

More information is available at the alliance’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AACALANCASTER/ or by emailing the organization at aacalancaster@gmail.com.