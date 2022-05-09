A Philadelphia nonprofit developer and property manager has marked the reopening of its three-story affordable housing building in Elizabethtown, after crews completed a $7.8 million rehabilitation there.

The work overseen by Mission First Housing Group on the 32-unit Park Place Apartments at 155 E. Park St. included a new façade and roof, new insulation and windows. The nonprofit, which owns and operates the building, also upgraded kitchens, bathrooms, flooring and the HVAC system.

State Sen. Ryan Aument, R-West Hempfield Township, and Republican county Commissioner Ray D’Agostino attended a ribbon-cutting on Friday to mark the completed renovations, a spokesperson for Mission First said.

The rehab was in part funded by $2.5 million in federal funds delivered through the Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority, according to Justin Eby, the authority’s executive director.

Other funding sources include the 4% Low Income Housing Tax Credit program, according to Mission First, and $1 million from the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency.

The 32-unit building offers one-bedroom units to residents making between 50% and 60% of the county’s area median income, a metric calculated by federal housing officials, though many make less than that, according to Mission First.

All of the building’s current residents make less than 50% AMI and more than half earn below 20% AMI, classified by the Department of Housing and Urban Development as “extremely low-income.”

Current figures from the Lancaster Housing and Redevelopment Authorities show that a one-person household at 30% AMI is $17,450 a year.

Mission First acquired Park Place Apartments in 2018 from The Community Builders, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit.