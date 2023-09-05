Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, Aug. 28, and Monday, Sept. 4. (We posted this one on Tuesday to account for the long Labor Day weekend.)

1. Aerosmith's Steven Tyler visits Lititz music store, plays beginning of 'Dream On' on melodica

It's not every day that someone can expect to hear a live, private performance from Aerosmith's Steven Tyler, but that's just what happened at a Lititz music store.

Tyler visited Lititz Music Co., at 47 S. Broad St. He had been in Lititz for at least a week and a half; he was spotted at Lititz hardware store Bomberger's on Aug. 15. Aerosmith's tour kicks off at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia Sept. 2.

It was the first time Ben Hartranft, co-owner of the store along with his wife Brooke, has had a famous musician visit his shop.

2. Two union representatives arrested for trespassing at HACC Lancaster

Two Pennsylvania State Education Association staff members were arrested Wednesday, Aug. 30, for trespassing on HACC’s Lancaster campus.

The union employees, who had set up a table with information supporting HACC’s unionized faculty members, refused to leave when asked by campus security. East Lampeter Township police were called to remove them.

3. Penn State University once again fumbles its priorities [editorial]

In LNP | LancasterOnline's Aug. 30 editorial, the editorial board opined about Penn State's football team's disappointing academic rating.

4. Ephrata Township man again caught in costume impersonating police

An Ephrata Township man has been charged with impersonating a public servant for the second time this year after entering an auto shop in July with full law enforcement gear and uniform.

Sean Quick, 55, entered Park Place Automotive, an auto repair shop in West Earl Township, southwest of Akron, on July 5 in full police gear, including a bulletproof vest, taser, firearm, flashlight and handcuffs. He also had a patch attached to his uniform that said “Agent,” according to police.

5. Lively crowd turns out for first Conestoga Township meeting to allow Sickman's Mill to continue business

More than 100 people voiced their support for Sickman’s Mill on Wednesday, Aug. 30, as owner and Conestoga Township supervisor candidate Joe Devoy pleaded his case to continue operating the tubing business in the township.

Devoy and his wife, Dana Paparo, came before the Conestoga zoning hearing board at the township fire hall on Main Street to request a special exemption for river-related recreational use. This would allow the business to continue operating as it has in the past, with a bar and live music in addition to tubing.