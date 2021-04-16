School funding advocates are pushing a proposal that would bring an additional $100 million to School District of Lancaster and other schools plagued by what supporters say is inequitable funding.

The group, made up of more than a dozen statewide advocacy organizations, held a virtual news conference Thursday calling for the state Legislature to pass House Bill 1167.

Known as the Level Up plan, House Bill 1167, authored by state Democratic Rep. Mike Schlossberg, of Allentown, would boost state funding to the 100 most underfunded school districts by $100 million in its first year and more as needed in following years.

The proposal, supporters say, would help lessen the gap between Pennsylvania's richest and poorest school districts.

“The large gap between the resources schools have and what they need leaves an entire generation of students at risk of not being prepared for the future,” Robin Goodson, a School District of Lancaster parent and school board vice president, said Thursday.

Advocates say the state's wealthiest school districts spend, on average, $4,800 more per student than impoverished school districts. That means fewer resources for, in most cases, low-income students and students of color.

While Pennsylvania adopted a basic education funding formula to close that gap, it does so too slowly, critics say, because only new funding since the formula's inception in 2016 runs through it.

“The most underfunded districts serve a disproportionate share of the commonwealth's students of color, students living in poverty, students with disabilities, and English learners,” Goodson said. “At the current rate of increases in state educational spending, it will take decades or more for the most underfunded districts to reach adequate funding. Our children cannot wait.”

Gov. Tom Wolf's 2021-22 budget proposal calls for a historic $1.35 billion, or 21.6%, increase in basic education funding. It also calls for all funding to flow through the funding formula. Lancaster County schools would get a $59.5 million or 32% boost.

However, the proposal has little chance to pass through the Republican-controlled state Legislature.

That's where the Level Up plan comes in, advocates say.

“Because we understand that (the governor's budget proposal) faces stiff opposition from the General Assembly,” said Susan Spicka, executive director of Education Voters of Pennsylvania, “we are supporting the Level Up supplement proposal as another tool in the Harrisburg toolkit to begin to take a critically necessary step toward more equitable funding for districts that have the fewest resources available.”