Two days after the Pennsylvania Department of Health released COVID-19 case and death counts for long-term care facilities, one of the state’s largest healthcare advocacy organizations asked the department to correct the “inaccuracies” and “inconsistencies in the flawed report.”

In a letter released Thursday, Zach Shamberg, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association, said that inaccuracies were clear almost immediately after the data for the facilities was released by the state on Tuesday.

According to Shamberg’s statement, the discrepancy between providers and the DOH broke the trust the facilities have worked to earn with families during the pandemic.

“The Department’s posting of this inaccurate data has created panic and anger amongst family members, distraught amongst staff and frustration for providers,” Shamberg said.

The numbers reported by the DOH for Lancaster County did not exactly match the numbers county Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni has reported to date -- especially for Conestoga View.

The department reported that the facility had 32 deaths, while the coroner’s report last week had a total of 64 deaths for Conestoga View. Several other facility numbers showed slight discrepancies.

“I am absolutely confident that our numbers are correct,” Diamantoni said Thursday. “I know that what we do is fully investigate each case and if there is any question, or even if we are confident (probable COVID-19), we do post mortem testing.”

Diamantoni said that his office tests every case to dispel any doubt.

Shamberg said his organization has spoken to the DOH and the governor’s office about the inaccuracies and “they have admitted the data is incorrect.”

On a press call Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf said he was not aware that the data released by the department on Tuesday was inaccurate and that he was under the assumption that it was accurate.

— Staff reporter Abby King contributed to this story.