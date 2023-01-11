Blood pressure and glucose screenings will be available at no cost Monday as part of a Martin Luther King Jr. Day-related health and resource clinic at Community Mennonite Church in Lancaster city.

The free event at the 328 W. Orange St. church will take place from noon to 4 p.m. and also will feature arts and cultural activities, as well as opportunities to sign up for state benefits such as SNAP and Medicaid.

“The intention is to connect with people, engage in conversations about their needs, getting them to sign up for services and getting folks involved in this movement that is a continuation of the work Martin Luther King started,” said Tammy Rojas of the South Central Healthcare Rights Committee of Put People First! PA. “It’s a way to give people hope and offer opportunities that society has denied them.”

The committee is presenting the clinic in partnership with the National Union of the Homeless and the national organization’s Pennsylvania chapter in honor of King.

Put People First! PA representatives will be on site to discuss the threat of people who enrolled in Medicaid during the pandemic losing their coverage April 1 if Congress passes the $1.7 trillion spending package unveiled last month. The legislation will sunset a requirement of the COVID-19 public health emergency that prohibited states from removing people from Medicaid, the Associated Press reported.

“About one million people in Pennsylvania could lose their Medicaid this year,” Rojas said.

Put People First! PA gives voice to people struggling to meet basic needs such as education, housing, health care, living wage jobs, and a healthy environment, according to the organization’s website.

More information is available by contacting Rojas at tammyrojas1977@gmail.com or at www.facebook.com/events/692631382248838/?ref=newsfeed.