A fully constituted advisory committee created to advise county government on the construction of a new jail will meet for the first time on August 3, a week after the county board of commissioners approved the appointment of two community members to the panel.

Lancaster’s three county commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved the appointment of Austin Beiler, who will represent nearby residents of the 78-acre Lancaster Township farm that is set to be the future site of the new jail, and Carrie Kurtz, who has worked for the Lancaster County Reentry Coalition.

Beiler lives in West Lampeter Township, near the city’s southern boundary.

“I don't know if I could say I'm looking forward to it as much as I am glad that I'm going to have a voice," Beiler said Wednesday. “It's definitely a serious time commitment and a monumental task for the county.”

Kurtz will represent criminal justice and inmate advocacy groups, the commissioners said. She could not be immediately reached Wednesday.

Commissioner John Trescot said the two public members of the advisory committee were selected from about 15 applications. In selecting Kurtz and Beiler, the commissioners cited the applicants’ willingness to collaborate on committee decisions.

Trescot said next week’s meeting will be closed to the public and will include officials from the county’s consulting firm CGL.

The committee will likely meet on a weekly basis at least in the near term, the commissioner said.

The committee’s first priorities are to develop a needs assessment for the new facility and a schedule for public meetings to gain more input from residents, Trescot said.

Trescot said in addition to future public meetings, there may be other opportunities for community members to participate. The design process may lead to the formation of subcommittees to oversee specific aspects of the new facility, such as how much natural light could be incorporated, or outdoor space for incarcerated persons.

The early design decisions made for the new jail will be crucial to the rest of what is one of the largest development projects in the county’s history, Trescot said.

“This is the most interesting part of the project,” he said.