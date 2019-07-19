Two adults were charged Thursday in Lancaster city after leaving four children, all of whom being under the age of 4, alone in a car in dangerously high temperatures, according to police.

Police received a complaint of unattended children left in a vehicle on the 300 block of Prospect Street just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 14. The weather condition at that time was 88 degrees with a heat index of 92 degrees.

Pedro Frias, 55, and Estefany Martinez, 24, reportedly left 3-year-old twins, a 2-year-old child and a 9-month-old child in the car for at least 15 minutes, a police report says.

The vehicle's front driver window was rolled down approximately 6 inches. The keys were in the ignition, but the car was not started.

The children were evaluated at the hospital. All four children have since been placed with foster parents.

Frias and Martinez were charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of children, four counts of leaving an unattended child in a motor vehicle and one count of keys left in the ignition.

They both had unsecured bail set at $5,000.

