Pets at the Humane League of Lancaster County can be adopted without fees this Friday, the shelter announced.

Adoption fees will be waived between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Humane League’s shelter at 2195 Lincoln Highway East, the Humane League said in a news release.

The special event, sponsored by Aubrey Montgomery State Farm, which will cover the cost of adoption fees, coincides with National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, celebrated on April 30.

“Animals are not just pets, they are family,” Aubrey Montgomery State Farm said in a statement. “I personally believe every animal deserves a loving, caring and safe home; which is why I have chosen to sponsor the National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day on Friday, April 30 at the Humane League of Lancaster County.”

Fee-waived adoptions include Humane Pennsylvania’s 30-day Adoption Health Supplement, spaying or neutering prior to adoption, vaccinations and de-worming medication, flea treatment, microchipping and chip registration and a free 1-pound bag of Science Diet pet food, according to the news release.

All potential adopters during the event are required to go through the regular adoption screening process, the Humane League said. The adoption fee will be waived once an adoption interest form has been approved.

Adopters are encouraged to visit the shelter or HumanePA.org. A number system will keep track of potential adopters and their pets.

Only five people are allowed inside the shelter at one time due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Humane League said. Masks must also be worn at all times when entering the premises.

Aubrey Montgomery State Farm will be present at the event to speak with adopters, host giveaways and provide insurance quotes, according to the news release. Humane Pennsylvania will receive a $10 donation for every person that receives a quote in April and May.

“My husband and I adopted our furry daughter, Jasmine, eight years ago from the Humane League,” Aubrey Montgomery State Farm said. “The work they do and the care they give to the animals and families they serve is so important and I am happy to be able to support the Humane League.”

Adoptable animals can be viewed at humanepa.org/adoption or in-person at the shelter during operating hours.