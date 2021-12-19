Three additional performances at the Fulton Theatre have been canceled after a cast member tested positive for COVID-19, the theater announced Sunday.

The theater was forced to cancel two performances of “Cinderella” today and one Tuesday, said Eric Pugh, a spokesperson for the Fulton.

Affected ticket holders were contacted by phone and email Sunday.

“We realize the difficult rollercoaster this causes for all involved, but we appreciate your concern, calm and support as we navigate the balance between safety and entertainment,” the Fulton said in a Facebook post.

Performances of “Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol” were not affected. "Snow White," which has some cross-over with the cast of "Cinderella," was also unaffected, Pugh said.

Four previously scheduled performances of “Cinderella” were also cancelled last week after two cast members tested positive for the virus, with a show Tuesday night being shut down just hours before it was set to begin. The remaining cast had re-tested negative Friday.

The cast member who tested positive for the virus has tested "negative one day and positive the next," Pugh said.

Cast members will be re-tested again Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

One of the shows canceled Sunday had been scheduled to make up for the canceled shows last week. An additional show has been added the evening of Jan. 2 to make up for Sunday's cancelations.

"We will move as many guests as we can, along with any additional availability during the rest of the run (to the Jan. 2 show)," Pugh said. "We also may move to other shows in the season, and any additional ways we can find, to honor their tickets."

All cast members are required to be tested for COVID-19 three times each week and be fully vaccinated as part of the Fulton’s contract with the Actors’ Equity Association.

“Cinderella” will continue to run through Jan. 2.