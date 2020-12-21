Lancaster County continues to amass a couple hundred confirmed new COVID-19 cases on a daily basis with an additional nearly 300 being reported in the past 24 hours.

Lancaster County has reported 286 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total case count to 24,899 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state itself gained 7,887 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the state's total to 563,589, says the state's department of health.

In the past 24 hours, 57 people in Pa. have succumbed to COVID-19. In total, 13,981 people in Pennsylvania have died due to COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state reported one death in Lancaster County in the past 24 hours, bringing the state's total count to 659 to date.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni has not reported any new deaths from COVID-19 from last night to noon today. This story will be updated if that changes.

To date, 3,160,075 people in Pennsylvania have tested negative for COVID-19.