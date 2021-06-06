An Adamstown man has died after crashing in West Cocalico Township early Sunday morning, according to Ephrata police.

The 28-year-old driver, whose name has not yet been released to the public, lost control of the Chevrolet Silveradro he was driving as it was negotiating a sharp left turn at Route 897 and Sportsman Road and struck a utility pole as it skidded off the road at around 1:15 a.m., police said in a news release. The collision caused the truck to flip onto its side.

First responders arrived to find the man, the vehicle’s only occupant, unresponsive, police said. The man later died at the scene.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said a determination has not yet been made as to whether there will be an autopsy.

The road was shut down for several hours as police investigated the scene and Denver and Schoeneck firefighters freed the man from the wreckage, according to the news release.