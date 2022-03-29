An Adamstown man assaulted a woman in the grass in front of an elementary school after midnight on Saturday, according to Ephrata Police.

Police charged Logan Ryan Reed, 34, after officers found him in a relative's house in Denver, according to an affidavit of probable cause. He was charged with one felony count of aggravated assault.

Police were originally called to Adamstown Elementary School at 1:15 a.m. after a caller reported than a man and woman were arguing inside a vehicle before the altercation ended up outside, according to an affidavit of probable cause. No one was at the scene when police arrived.

Officers called the woman, who had ran from the scene, and she told police that Reed had punched her in the face and stomped on her "about 15 times," according to the affidavit.

Reed was wanted on a bench warrant for contempt for violating an order of agreement, according to court records.

Police arrested Reed less than an hour later at his relative's house, according to the affidavit.

Officers noted in the affidavit that the woman had extreme bruising, swelling and minor cuts on her head and face.

The woman told officers that Reed continuously stomped on her and "she genuinely believed that Reed was trying to kill her," police said.

Reed is in Lancaster County Prison after failing to pay $50,000 bail, according to court records.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on April 6 in front of District Judge Clark Bearinger.