An Adamstown man attacked a woman at a local motel and attempted to smother her, then ransacked the room when she ran away, according to Ephrata police.

Daniel Alexander Buchy, 34, assaulted the woman in her room at the Black Forest Inn at 2828 North Reading Road in Adamstown around 7 p.m. Thursday and again around 6:30 a.m. the following day, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Buchy first attempted to smother the woman by holding a pillow over her face and biting her on the arm Thursday night, she later told police. The following morning he punched her in the face and again smothered her with a pillow, also forcibly grabbing her by the neck with both of her hands as many as three times, impeding her ability to breathe.

After the woman fought to escape Buchy’s grasp he broke the motel room’s phone, preventing her from calling 911. She then went to the motel’s manager’s office and asked for police.

Officers were dispatched to the single-story motel shortly after 7 a.m. Friday following a report of a woman who came to an employee crying and asking for police. The officers arrived to find the woman sitting in a vehicle and crying with visible injuries.

The woman told police Buchy was “inside their room going crazy,” according to the affidavit.

Officers found Buchy sleeping inside the room and not responsive, police said. The room was completely ransacked, with debris cluttering the bed and partially blocking the door.

Police charged Buchy with two felony counts of strangulation and two misdemeanor counts of simple assault.

An attorney was not listed for Buchy in court documents.

Judge William Benner set Buchy’s bail at $25,000 during a preliminary arraignment Friday evening, court records show. He remains in Lancaster County Prison, unable to post that amount.

Buchy will next face a preliminary hearing before Judge David Ashworth scheduled for May 26.

Court documents show Buchy previously pleaded guilty to felony burglary and a misdemeanor drug violation in 2015, being sentenced to a one and a half to five years of confinement and a year of probation.