A Gettysburg man who escaped from the Adams County Prison on Thursday was found Saturday, Nov. 16, and has been charged with escape.

James Shealer, 37, was working on kitchen duty when he entered a secure area and escaped through a fence on Thursday morning, according to authorities.

He was captured Saturday evening, but details weren't available. Shealer was in prison for a parole violation for driving under the influence, state police said.

He was charged with escape and flight to avoid apprehension, both third-degree felonies.