Adam Sandler will film scenes for new Netflix movie 'Hustle' in Coatesville High School

Famous actor, comedian and lover of basketball Adam Sandler will be shooting more than some hoops near Lancaster in 10 days.

Sandler will be shooting scenes for Netflix's movie, "Hustle," in the Coatesville High School gymnasium beginning Oct. 26, LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Debbie Wygent reported.

Shady Maple Smorgasbord among Lancaster County restaurants leery of latest state COVID-19 regulations

Restrictions meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 have made it a struggle for many Lancaster County restaurants to remain viable, let alone make any money.

Since the March 17 order from Gov. Tom Wolf that originally forced them to close, restaurant operations have been closely regulated, with rules detailing how tables need to be arranged, what kind of menus can be used, and how customers should be served ketchup and mustard.

Starbucks closes permanently in Lancaster Township, downtown Lancaster location to reopen Oct. 23

The Starbucks in Lancaster Township’s Stone Mill Plaza has closed permanently while the coffee giant’s flagship location in downtown Lancaster is slated to reopen next week.

First opened in 2005, the Starbucks near the Giant grocery store at 1398 Columbia Ave. closed for good Sept. 28.

Week 5 coverage from every L-L League football game [sports roundup]

Complete coverage from each of the L-L League football contests Friday night.

Donegal High School suspended in-person classes due to 60 students quarantining after homecoming party

Donegal High School suspended in-person classes for most of this week after learning nearly 60 students had to quarantine after coming into contact with a student who was presumably positive for COVID-19 at a homecoming party last weekend, LNP | LancasterOnline has learned.

