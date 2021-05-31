If you blinked, you might have missed Jonathan Groff and his mother, Julie, riding on a tandem bike down Main Street during the Strasburg Memorial Day parade Monday morning.
The duo, donning sunglasses and helmets, rode together on a bike decorated with flags and streamers while waving to the crowd. They wove back and forth along the route behind the car carrying the queen and alternate queen from the West Lampeter Fair.
The Broadway, film and TV star can be seen in the LNP + LancasterOnline livestream at the 3:30 mark.
Spectators also sounded off on social media after recognizing the star.
The parade was a short one, about 11 minutes long, and included Lampeter-Strasburg High School's band, classic cars, veterans from the area and other groups.
Groff, a stage, film and TV actor, is a 2003 graduate of Conestoga Valley High School. He acted in local theater before moving to New York, where he earned Tony nominations for his work in "Hamilton" and "Spring Awakening" on Broadway.
Last year, he starred as Seymour in an off-Broadway revival of the musical "Little Shop of Horrors."
From left: Coast Guard veterans Norm Mable and Doug Hostetler prepare to hoist the American flag during a flag ceremony at the Strasburg Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 31, 2021. The Memorial Day event, sponsored by Strasburg Area Sertoma Club, attracted families and veterans from around the county.
Spectators watch a classic fire truck from Bart Township Fire Company drive by during the Strasburg Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 31, 2021. The Memorial Day event, sponsored by Strasburg Area Sertoma Club, included a parade and a Memorial service at Strasburg Cemetery.
The Lampeter-Strasburg High School Marching Band marches down Main Street during the Strasburg Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 31, 2021. The Memorial Day event, sponsored by Strasburg Area Sertoma Club, attracted crowds of spectators from around the county.
Boy Scouts from Troop 56 march down East Main Street of Strasburg during the Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 31, 2021. The event, sponsored by Strasburg Area Sertoma Club, included a parade and memorial service that attracted crowds of spectators from around the county.
Cars and parade floats roll down East Main Street in Strasburg during the Memorial Day Parade on Monday morning, May 31, 2021. The Memorial Day event, sponsored by Strasburg Area Sertoma Club, attracted crowds of spectators from around the county.
Families and veterans gather at Strasburg Cemetery for a Memorial Day service on Monday, May 31, 2021. The Memorial Day event, sponsored by Strasburg Area Sertoma Club, included a parade that drew crowds from around the county.
The Lampeter-Strasburg Community Band plays a prelude during the Strasburg Memorial Day service at Strasburg Cemetery on Monday morning, May 31, 2021. The Memorial Day event, sponsored by Strasburg Area Sertoma Club, drew crowds from Strasburg and beyond.
The Lampeter-Strasburg Community Band plays a prelude during the Strasburg Memorial Day service at Strasburg Cemetery on Monday morning, May 31, 2021. The Memorial Day event, sponsored by Strasburg Area Sertoma Club, drew crowds from Strasburg and beyond.
Families and veterans gather at Strasburg Cemetery for a Memorial Day service on Monday, May 31, 2021. The Memorial Day event, sponsored by Strasburg Area Sertoma Club, paid tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in America's long history of military warfare.
Strasburg Mayor Bruce Ryder welcomes families and veterans to Strasburg Cemetery for a Memorial Day service on Monday, May 31, 2021. The Memorial Day event, sponsored by Strasburg Area Sertoma Club, paid tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in America's long history of military conflict.
The Lampeter-Strasburg High School Marching Band marches down Main Street during the Strasburg Memorial Day Parade on Monday morning, May 31, 2021. The Memorial Day event, sponsored by Strasburg Area Sertoma Club, drew crowds of spectators who lined the sidewalks of Strasburg to see the parade.
From left: Paul Bernhardt pulls a wagon with Ezra Weaver, 4, and Naomi Bernhardt, 4, as their mothers Tawny Bernhardt and Rachel Weaver follow behind during the Strasburg Memorial Day Parade on Monday morning, May 31, 2021. Families from Strasburg and beyond participated in the Memorial Day event sponsored by Strasburg Area Sertoma Club.
The Lampeter-Strasburg High School Marching Band marches down Main Street during the Strasburg Memorial Day Parade on Monday morning, May 31, 2021. The Memorial Day event, sponsored by Strasburg Area Sertoma Club, drew crowds of spectators from Strasburg and beyond.
From left: Kylie Weaver, Scarlett Rolko, 2, and Robert Weaver cruise down East Main Street of Strasburg in a 1962 Corvette during the Strasburg Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 31, 2021. The Memorial Day event, sponsored by Strasburg Area Sertoma Club, attracted crowds of spectators from around the county.
Crowds of Strasburg residents and spectators from around the county line the sidewalks to watch the Strasburg Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 31, 2021. The Memorial Day event, sponsored by Strasburg Area Sertoma Club, included a parade and a Memorial Day service at Strasburg Cemetery.
A colorful float by Cherry Crest Adventure Farm rolls down East Main Street of Strasburg during a Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 31, 2021. The Memorial Day event, sponsored by Strasburg Area Sertoma Club, attracted crowds of spectators from around the county.
Adam Duke passes out candy from the Metzler Home Builder float during the Strasburg Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 31, 2021. The Memorial Day event, sponsored by Strasburg Area Sertoma Club, attracted crowds from around the county.
Amish children watch as military veterans prepare for a flag ceremony during the Strasburg Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 31, 2021. The Memorial Day event, sponsored by Strasburg Area Sertoma Club, attracted crowds from around the county.
From left: Coast Guard veterans Norm Mable and Doug Hostetler fold the American flag during a flag ceremony at the Strasburg Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 31, 2021. The Memorial Day event, sponsored by Strasburg Area Sertoma Club, attracted families and veterans from around the county.
From left: Coast Guard veterans Norm Mable and Doug Hostetler fold the American flag during a flag ceremony at the Strasburg Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 31, 2021. The Memorial Day event, sponsored by Strasburg Area Sertoma Club, attracted families and veterans from around the county.
U.S. Coast Guard veteran Doug Hostetler stands at attention during a flag ceremony at the Strasburg Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 31, 2021. The Memorial Day event, sponsored by Strasburg Area Sertoma Club, attracted families and veterans from around the county.
Kyleigh Wright, a recent graduate from Lampeter-Strasburg High School marches with the Lampeter-Strasburg Color Guard and Marching Band during the Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 31, 2021. The event, sponsored by Strasburg Area Sertoma Club, attracted families and veterans from around the county.
