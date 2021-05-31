If you blinked, you might have missed Jonathan Groff and his mother, Julie, riding on a tandem bike down Main Street during the Strasburg Memorial Day parade Monday morning.

The duo, donning sunglasses and helmets, rode together on a bike decorated with flags and streamers while waving to the crowd. They wove back and forth along the route behind the car carrying the queen and alternate queen from the West Lampeter Fair.

The Broadway, film and TV star can be seen in the LNP + LancasterOnline livestream at the 3:30 mark.

Spectators also sounded off on social media after recognizing the star.

The parade was a short one, about 11 minutes long, and included Lampeter-Strasburg High School's band, classic cars, veterans from the area and other groups.

Groff, a stage, film and TV actor, is a 2003 graduate of Conestoga Valley High School. He acted in local theater before moving to New York, where he earned Tony nominations for his work in "Hamilton" and "Spring Awakening" on Broadway.

Last year, he starred as Seymour in an off-Broadway revival of the musical "Little Shop of Horrors."

Groff can be seen in his role as King George III in the film version of "Hamilton," now streaming on Disney+.