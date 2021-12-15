Upcoming events at the Lancaster City Visitor Center will go on as scheduled with some adjustments after a fire damaged the historic building early Sunday morning, according to a city spokesperson.

Holiday events including this weekend’s Santa in the City will go on as scheduled, though Visitor Center activities will take place outside rather than within the damaged structure, said D.J. Ramsay, a spokesperson for the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Engagement.

The Visitor Center has opened a satellite location in Central Market with the same information they normally distribute and some salvageable merchandise while the building is temporarily closed.

A fire was found spreading outside the historic Visitor Center building in Penn Square, which dates back to the 1790s, just after 3 a.m. Sunday, city police said.

The blaze damaged the building and some windows and filled the structure with smoke. The fire also affected electrical service in the building, Visit Lancaster City said on social media.

Ramsay did not have an estimate of how much damage the building sustained in the blaze.

Police are investigating the fire as an arson incident.

Investigators are still reviewing nearby surveillance footage and waiting on damage estimates, said Lt. Glen Stoltzfus, a city police spokesperson.

City police had been at Penn Square earlier in the evening for Santa Stumble but departed around midnight, just about three hours before the fire, Stoltzfus said.

City police urge anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. Anonymous tips can also be left at www.lancasterpolice.com or by texting “LANCS” plus a message to Crime Stoppers at 847411.