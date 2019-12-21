Antipoverty activists gathered in Lancaster's Binns Park for a Homeless Memorial Day vigil on Saturday, the shortest day and longest night of the year.
Speakers drew connections between homelessness and other trends driving poverty and marginalization.
Tammy Rojas and Matthew Rosing of the Lancaster Healthcare Rights Committee called on City Hall not to shut off the water of homeowners who haven't scheduled the city's mandatory water meter upgrade, suggested that the former UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster hospital be repurposed as a homeless shelter, and remembered Gregory Stephen Bayne, a local homeless man shot and killed by police in 2013.
The poor and homeless are standing up for themselves, organizing and insisting on change, said Kristin Colangelo, an officer with the National Union of the Homeless.
"We are rising out of conditions that are killing us every day," she said.
The vigil was among those held nationwide "to honor those lost to the streets" and to push for social change. The union launched a Lancaster chapter last month.
Also represented were Put People First PA, the Poor People's Campaign and the Party for Socialism & Liberation.